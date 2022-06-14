Starfield’s Space Flight Has a Disappointing Twist

A recent interview with Bethesda’s Todd Howard revealed an interesting piece of information that may disappoint some of the fans that are waiting for Starfield’s launch. It looks like the flying experience will not be as seamless as many players thought it would be.

Starfield was going to release on November 11 of 2022, but a recent announcement by Bethesda delayed said release, and now players will have to wait until the first half of 2023. Of course, many players were disappointed by this choice. According to the developers, they will use this time to improve the state of the game further and prevent another Cyberpunk 2077 situation. The studio has great ambitions for the game, and this delay proves the level of commitment they have to the product. The title made by the studio that brought The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 3: New Vegas looks promising to say the least, and the latest footage proves it.

In a recent interview, an IGN writer got to talk with Todd Howard, the head of Bethesda Studios. According to him, Starfield will not provide a seamless experience like many players thought when it comes to landing and flying from different planets. Players will not go from flying in outer space to going straight to a planet and vice versa. According to Todd Howard, the team decided to keep on surface reality in one world and another reality when players are in outer space. Many players were expecting something out of No Man’s Sky when talking about landing or leaving planets. In No Man’s Sky, players get to land on planets without a loading screen at all. Players experience everything in real-time, from entering the planet’s atmosphere to landing on the surface.

This is a shocking twist, and there is a good chance that the community will be disappointed by this, although some players on the Starfield‘s subreddit believe this is for the best, given the game’s scope. Many players on the subreddit think this is a small compromise that does not take away from the gameplay experience, and in fact, it will help make the game a lot more stable.

All in all, there is a lot of time before the game launches, so all players can do right now is wait for more information about the awaited title.

Starfield is set to be released in the first half of 2023 on Xbox Series S/X, and PC. For more information about the title, make sure you go to the official Starfield Twitter account.