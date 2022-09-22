When Does NHL 23 Release?

The release of NHL 23 is just around the corner, and players are becoming incredibly excited to see what the game offers. After NHL 22 didn’t receive the adoration and attention expected, many players are desperate to see the changes the next installment of the series provides, especially after the drastic change in cover image showcasing two players rather than one. Going off the trailer and everything we know about the game so far, NHL 23 looks promising compared to its predecessor. So read on to find out everything you need to know about NHL 23’s release date.

When Will NHL 23 Release?

NHL 23 is set to release on October 14, 2022. However, players with the X-Factor Edition will be able to start skating from October 11. NHL 23 will be the thirty-second installment of the NHL franchise. After the slight disappointment from the previous title, even after several patches, many players eagerly await to see if the newest release redeems itself. The game will be released onto Playstation and Xbox consoles; unsurprisingly, there have been no plans or announcements for a Nintendo Switch or PC release.

The title includes the coveted Franchise Mode, where players can work their way up to skating to the Stanley Cup while signing new talent and managing a team of dedicated players. Additionally, Ultimate Team will also return within the release. Alongside these classic features, EA has stated that AI goalies are better than the previous release and will be a lot smarter when players pull a desperation move. So you better get practicing!

The excitement doesn’t stop at release, either. NHL 23 is said to have updates in the works to allow cross-play in HUT or World of Chel, given that players have the game on the same console generation. This update is set to release in November of 2022, only a month after the initial release.

NHL 23 will be available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S