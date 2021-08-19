12 Minutes: Where is the Pocket Watch?

Finding the pocket watch is one of the earliest puzzles in 12 Minutes, and it can be difficult to figure out where to look for it. The cop always asks for the watch when he enters the apartment, but every time the wife is about to say where it is, the loop restarts. It’s a frustrating situation, but there is a way to get her to spill the beans. Here’s where to find the pocket watch in 12 Minutes.

How to Find the Pocket Watch in 12 Minutes

The pocket watch is hidden in the vent below the medicine cabinet in the bathroom. To reach it, take the knife from the kitchen counter. Then, go into the bathroom and open the medicine cabinet. Drag the knife to the dark area toward the bottom of the screen and you should see a prompt to interact with the ventilation grid.

After using the knife to open the vent, move your cursor around the dark area and you should see the pocket watch. Just click it to collect it. This is one of the obtuse puzzle solutions that we pointed out in our 12 Minutes review, so it’s understandable if you had no idea how to actually get the watch even if you already knew where it was hidden.

In order to deduce where the watch is hidden, you would have had to hide in the closet without letting the wife see you enter the apartment. The cop would then enter the apartment like normal, only he’d interrogate the wife on her own instead of both of you. She finally caves under pressure and tells him where the watch is, then he kills her and leaves.

Even if you did that already and heard that the watch was hidden in the vent under the medicine cabinet, it’s still really tough to figure out how exactly you’re supposed to interact with it. 12 Minutes has a few other puzzles like this, but this is the worst offender. It should all be easier from here, so good luck on your future attempts to break the loop.

12 Minutes is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.