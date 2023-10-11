AC Mirage Abandoned Village Tale of Baghdad Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While exploring the world of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you may come into contact with many people in need of help. An example of that can be seen in Ma’Bad, who claims that a Si’la’ (a malicious shapeshifting spirit) is responsible for the tragedy that befell his now Abandoned Village. Given his own troubles with the supernatural, is no surprise that Basim decided to help. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to solve the Abandoned Village Curse of the Si’la Tale of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Abandoned Village Tale of Baghdad Guide

After talking to Ma’Bad and triggering the Curse of the Si’la’ Tale of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will be able to complete it by investigating the Village and then reporting back to him. The first step into completing Curse of the Si’la’ can be done by heading to the house below. Once in front of it, interact with the chest by the door and then enter before examining the vase at its center.

After leaving the house, head back up and use your Eagle Vision to unravel the series of tracks which you can see below. Once you spot them, just interact with the tracks and then follow them until you reach the remains of a camp by the shore. Examine the remains of the bonfire before continuing.

After completing the steps above, head back to Ma’Bad and then head right toward a body located in front of a house. After examining the body, you will be able to complete the Abandoned Village Curse of the Si’la Tale of Baghdad in AC Mirage by examining an Emblem located further down before returning and then talking to Ma’Bad. You can check out the location of both the body and the emblem below.

All Abandoned Village Tale of Baghdad Rewards

Unfortunately for all looking to get something more, completing the Curse of the Si’la Tale of Baghdad will only reward you with a single Skill Point.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023