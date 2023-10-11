Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender Enigma Location & Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

During his ventures throughout Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim can find a pretty decent array of enigmas, which can be solved in order to get purely cosmetical items such as Talismans, as well as dyes and much more. An example of one such enigma is Surrender, which will reward you with the Rebel Talisman. Here’s where to find the Surrender Enigma, as well as how to solve it in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender Enigma Location

You will be able to find the Surrender Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by heading to the Tomb of Zubaydah area. The Tomb will be located in the Wilderness North portion of the map, right by Harbiyah’s Great Mosque.

Once at the area above, you will be able to find the Enigma by the side of a basket atop a tombstone. After getting it, you will be able to read it by heading to your inventory and then selecting it in the Enigma section.

How to Solve the Surrender Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

After getting the item, you will be able to solve the Surrender Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by heading to Ukbara and then finding the Rebel Talisman there. The settlement/city will be located in the northmost portion of the game’s map. Once there, just head to the spot marked on the map below, where you will find the Rebel Talisman buried at the top of a mostly submerged house.

