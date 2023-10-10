All Rostam Upgrade Schematic Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For those looking to truly become one with the shadows in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Rostam Outfit can be considered one of the best. On the other hand, for those looking to overwhelm enemies with a flurry of strikes, the Rostam Sword can be considered the game’s overall best. But as always, in order for both the outfit and the weapon to show their full potential, you will first need to get all of their upgrade schematics. Here’s how to get the Rostam Outfit, Sword, and Dagger as well as all of their Upgrade Schematics in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Get All Rostam Outfit Upgrade Schematics in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Differently from outfits (like the Hidden One Outfit), you will be able to get the Rostam Outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by completing The Marked Coins contract. The outfit’s upgrade schematics, on the other hand, can be acquired by completing The Traitor and Orion’s Belt contracts.

In my case, I managed to unlock the Marked Coins contract after completing both The Weapons Dealer and The Bronze Mirror Heist. You will be able to start contracts in AC Mirage by interacting with the Contract Board at any of the Bureaus once the feature is available.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Get Leather, Steel Ingots, and Components in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

How to Get All Rostam Sword and Dagger Upgrade Schematics in AC Mirage

You will be able to get the Rostam Sword as well as its two UIpgrade Schematics by completing The Weapons Dealer, The Slave Merchant, and The Slave Trapper Contracts respectively. From the three contracts, The Weapons Dealer will be available together with the Contracts Board.

The Rostam Dagger and its two Upgrade Schematics can be acquired by completing The Satiric Poet, The Botanist, and The Dancer contracts.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 10th, 2023