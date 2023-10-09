Assassin’s Creed Mirage Hidden One Upgrade Schematic Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As the game allows you to expend focus in order to perform devastating sequential assassinations, knowing how to hone it is a must if you plan on fully exploring Baghdad and seeing Basim’s journey to its conclusion in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. And when the subject is gathering focus, no outfit is better than the Hidden One, as using it will allow Basim to gain an extra amount after each stealth kill. Here’s the location of all the Upgrade Schematics needed to upgrade the Hidden One set in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

All Hidden One Outfit Upgrade Schematic Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage players can find the Hidden One outfit and its Upgrade Schematics by opening the Gear Chests in the Round City Region. The region only features the three chests, which will be divided between the Shurta Headquarters, Al-Jariz’s House, and Mazalim Courts areas.

While the Shurta Headquarters will be located in the Commanders District, the Mazalim Courts will be located in the Administrative District. Lastly, Al-Jariz’s House will be located in the Residential District. You can check out the exact location of each of the chests in the image below

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: All Zanj Uprising Upgrade Schematic Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

All Hidden One Sword Upgrade Schematic Locations in AC Mirage

You can get the Hidden One Sword and its two Upgrade Schematics by opening the Gear Chests located in the Abandoned Caravanserai, Spymaster’s Camp, and Southern Camp areas. As usual, the first you open among the three will always feature the Sword while the latter two will carry the schematics.

Abandoned Caravanserai Gear Chest Location

You will be able to find the Abandoned Caravanserai area by heading to the westmost point of the game’s map, toward the sport marked below. Once there, you will be able to find the Gear Chest inside the temple. To unlock it, just enter the temple through a window and then unlock its door by throwing a dagger at its lock.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Spymaster’s Camp Gear Chest Location

You will be able to find the Spymaster’s Camp by heading to the spot marked below, located in the map’s southeastmost portion. You will be able to reach the era easily by heading south from the Jarjaraya Viewpoint.

Image: Attack 0of the Fanboy

Related: All Outfit Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Southern Camp Gear Chest Location

You will be able to find the Southern Camp by heading to the shores west of the Karkh region. Once at the camp, you will be able to find the Gear Chest close to a watchtower. The chest will be heavily guarded.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Hidden One Dagger Upgrade Schematic Locations

The Hidden One Dagger and its Upgrade Schematics can only be acquired by opening set Gear Chests in the Wilderness. I managed to get the Dagger by opening the Gear Chest at Dur-Kurigalzu and its Upgrade Schematics by opening the ones on the Water Mill and Winter Palace areas respectively.

Related: How to Get Merchant Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest Location

You will be able to find the Dur-Kurigalzu Gear Chest by heading to the spot marked below, located in the Wilderness North region. Once there, you will be able to find the chest by heading down a well located directly below the area’s Viewpoint and then reaching the deepest level of the ruins. As usual for Gear Chests, the area will be occupied by a wide array of enemies.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Water Mill Gear Chest Location

You will be able to find the Water Mill Gear Chest by heading east from Baghdad’s Harbyah region. Like Dur-Kurigalzu and as you can see below, the area will have its own Viewpoint. Once there, you will be able to get the Gear Chest by moving a shelf blocking the entrance to the house featuring it and then interacting with it after getting its Key.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: All Abbasid Knight Upgrade Schematic Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Winter Palace Gear Chest Location

You will be able to find the Winter Palace by heading to Anbar, which is located on the map’s northwestmost shore. Once in the area, you will be able to open the Gear Chest by heading to a tower located right by the Palace and using your knives to create a path toward it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023