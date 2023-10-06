Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has various pieces of gear, outfits, and costumes for you to gain throughout your journey but finding where every outfit is can take some time. Certain outfits you likely will really struggle with locating if you don’t have background information on them. This article will take you through all outfit locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Every Outfit Location for Basim in AC Mirage

There are nine outfits currently at the time of writing (not to be confused with costumes) in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and each of these offers their own benefits to the player. This is why it can be worth it to actively track the outfits down but for some of them, you will actually have to pay real cash to acquire them which you may find quite surprising as I did.

Initiate of Alamut Outfit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This outfit is without a doubt one of the most difficult to obtain in the game (not really), it is the easiest instead and is given to you after you complete the training section of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This is when you enter Baghdad for the first time after your initiation into the brotherhood. By the time you are reading this, you probably may already have it equipped.

The unique perk of this outfit is the Silent Blade and it simply reduces noise from assassinations — perfect for any time you are trying to be sneaky.

Sand Outfit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is one of the outfits you will have to actually pay for and you need to buy the Deluxe Pack DLC from your storefront to gain access to the outfit. The design of the outfit is based on Prince of Persia and the special perk is actually the most powerful in my opinion. It is the “Second Chance” perk and will let you survive any lethal hit for one time along with slowing down time.

Rostam Outfit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Rostam outfit is acquired after you complete “The Marked Coins” contract which is one of the quicker contracts to unlock so it won’t take you too long to get this outfit. Just use the contract board, and keep a lookout for this particular contract.

The related perk to the Rostam outfit is “Sound of Silence” and this will make Basim make less noise while moving around, starting with a 50% reduction overall.

Jinn Outfit

Up next is the Jinn outfit and yet again you will actually have to buy something outside of the game. For this outfit, you need to purchase the “Jinn Pack” on your storefront. The perk which is on the Jinn outfit will make afflictions last longer, by 100% to be exact.

Abbasid Knight Outfit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With this outfit you will need to search gear chests across the map but only in a few regions. So far players have reported it appearing in either Karkh or Abbasiyah which are both next to the Round City center area. Gear Chests are the treasure chest icons that appear on the map when close to them. I personally recommend starting by searching some of the gear chests in Karkh first as that seems to be the most common.

The special perk for the Abbasid Knight is “Lick Your Wounds” which acts as health regeneration for Basim when undetected.

Fire Demon Outfit

Buy the Fire Demon pack from the store if you would like this outfit. The design of the outfit is greatly detailed so there is that benefit of buying the pack. However, the perk on the outfit is more of a visual one since it will burn away (and set on fire) anybody who you assassinate in the game.

Hidden One Outfit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Round City (in the center of the map) is the place you will need to travel to and start searching gear chests within in order to find the Hidden One outfit. With a lot of the gear chests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can access them quite early on in your playthrough by just roaming around. The perk that is attached to this outfit is “Deadly Moment” and it will charge focus chunks much quicker by performing stealth kills with Basim.

Milad’s Outfit

During the given quest later in the game “The Calling” you will be asked to uncover a chamber’s secrets and this is where you will use Mysterious Shards to unlock gear chests. In one of these chests, you will find Milad’s outfit.

The perk “Forgotten Terror” is excellent as whenever you air assassinate enemies you’ll set off lightning and also disorient nearby NPCs.

Zanji Uprising Outfit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Harbiyah (north Baghdad) is the region where you need to search gear chests to get this outfit. The gear chests are random so it doesn’t matter which you start with. After you have the outfit you can then start looking for the Zanj Uprising upgrade schematics. This outfit has the “Infamous” perk and it will reduce the impact of illegal actions (i.e. pickpocketing) for Basim.

Now that you know where to get all of the outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can make your way back to Baghdad and begin collecting them all!

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023