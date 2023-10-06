Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has many gear chests to find and acquire but the Bazaar chest can be quite confusing on the map if you happen to see it at an early stage in the game while exploring. There is in fact a way to reach the chest even though there is a locked door barring you out. This article will take you through how to get the Bazaar chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Easily Get the Bazaar Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You are technically not able to get the Bazaar gear chest until you finish the “Gilded Butterflies” quest but that is much later in the game. Some gear chests certainly do take a little bit of work to get. However, there have been a few players who have craftily worked out another way to obtain the contents of the chest by unlocking a door earlier than you are meant to.

I can confirm that the following process works immediately after you have entered Baghdad for the first time after the training section. Make your way to the chest (as shown on the map above) and you will find that there is a nearby balcony opposite the chest location — it took me only a few minutes to find in the Bazaar. Follow the steps listed below to get the chest.

Stand on the balcony and equip your throwing knives. Activate Eagle Vision and look at the highlighted cuboid shape (the lock) on the other side of the latticed window. Aim your throwing knife around the area of the highlighted shape and eventually your crosshair will go red when you are targeting the lock. If you are colorblind then the target-acquired indication can also be described by there being four additional lines appearing on your crosshair in an x shape. Throw your knife at the lock and then climb up on the right-hand side and open the door. Walk in and steal the contents of the Bazaar chest.

That is all there is to it for getting this particular gear chest early on, nice work!

What Does the Bazaar Chest Contain?

Upon opening the Bazaar chest I got the Abbasid Knight Dagger which looks beautiful and has the “Resilient” trait attached to the weapon. This makes it so that whenever Basim’s health is anything less than 50%, your resistance to any damage goes up by 30% so it is a great dagger to have.

Now that you know how to get the Bazaar chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it’s time to equip your throwing knives and make your way to the balcony!

