Finding and opening Gear Chests throughout the city of Baghdad is the main way to get new weapons and outfits for Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While most of these chests are locked behind super simple puzzles that involve bypassing a barred door or sneaking into a restricted area, some of them are frustratingly obtuse. The Four Markets chest in the Abbasiyah district is one such chest.

When you first come across the Four Markets chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll encounter a clearly destructible wall and a set of explosive oil jars locked inside the building next door. The solution is clear, but finding the key is the hard part. This guide will show you exactly how to get the Four Markets chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Get the Four Markets Chest in AC Mirage

To reach the Four Markets chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you need to obtain a key to unlock the room with the explosive oil jars. Then, all you need to do is use those jars to blow up the destructible walls blocking access to the chest.

Sadly, the key is nowhere to be found. If you climb onto the roof of the building, however, you can find a Shipment Notice that mentions the key holder has gone out for tea in the Silk Quarter. To get the key, you need to find this NPC and steal it from them.

Where to Find the Four Markets Key

The Silke Quarter isn’t a named location on the map, but it’s thankfully close by. Use Enkidu to scout the surrounding area until you see a key icon. The target NPC is on the northern side of the Four Markets. You can see their exact location on the map below.

Once you reach the designated area, climb into the open window to find the target sipping his tea. Just pickpocket the key and you’ll be one step closer to the treasure. Return to the chest location and use the key to open the locked storage room with the oil jars.

Take an oil jar outside and blow up the destructible walls to gain access to the main building. Make sure there aren’t any guards nearby since blowing things up is technically illegal. Once you’re inside, you need to find a way to reach the second floor. Drag the nearby shelf underneath the hole in the ceiling so you can climb to the chest.

That’s all there is to it! Once you’ve made it to the second floor, the chest and its treasure are yours. Inside the chest is a Zanji Uprising Dagger Upgrade Schematic. This is a crucial item that will let you increase the power of the Zanji Uprising Dagger as long as you have enough Leather, Steel Ingots, and Components (plus enough Dirhams in your wallet).

You can’t enhance your gear without an Upgrade Schematic, so this is a huge boon if you’re using the Zanji Uprising Dagger. If you’re not, though, then this is understandably a bit of a disappointment. The Abbasiyah district contains other Upgrade Schematics for the Zanji Uprising set, so if that’s your outfit and arsenal of choice, then keep scouring the region for Gear Chests so you can maximize your damage output.

Thankfully, most of the Gear Chests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are much easier to reach than this. Not all of them have useful rewards, however, since Upgrade Schematics are locked to specific outfits and weapons so there’s a good chance you’ll get materials for something that you don’t even use. Still, having gear for different situations is always a good idea, especially since Mirage will force you to fight enemies head-on sometimes during the main story.

It’s also a good idea to stock up on standard crafting resources and valuable items like Khidmah Tokens, which let you bribe the city’s merchants, scholars, and other factions to gain unique benefits during missions. Optional Hidden Ones Contracts are also another great way to earn some extra cash, as is collecting all of Dervis’ missing Artifacts scattered across Baghdad. The main story in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is quite short, so make the most of your time in Baghdad.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2023