How to Get Initiate of Alamut Upgrade Schematics in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the many outfits and weapons Basim can use in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, those part of the Initiate of Alamut set are some of the best for the early game, as while the outfit will decrease the sound made by him after assassinations, the sword and dagger will massively empower those looking to make full use of counters and parries when in combat. But in order to bring out the best in each of the items, you will need to collect both a good amount of crafting materials, as well as their upgrade schematics. Here’s how to get all of the Initiate of Alamut Upgrade Schematics in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Get the Initiate of Alamut Upgrade Schematics

Differently from most of the game’s outfits, you will be able to get the Upgrade Schematics for the Initiate of Alamut outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by simply playing through the game’s main storyline. As an example, you will be able to get the first one after killing Al-Ghul ‘The Slaver’ as part of The First Order mission.

Related: How to Get Leather, Steel Ingots, and Components in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

How to Get All Initiate of Alamut Dagger Upgrade Schematics

You will be able to get all of the schematics for the Initiate of Alamut Dagger in AC Mirage by increasing your Hidden One Rank. More specifically, you will be able to get the first schematic by reaching the rank of Apprentice, while the second one will be rewarded to you once you reach the rank of Novice.

You will be able to reach the Apprentice and Novice ranks by killing a total of one and two members of the Order, respectively.

How to Get All Initiate of Alamut Sword Upgrade Schematics in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Like the schematics for the outfit and dagger, you will be able to get the upgrade schematics for the Initiate of Alamut Sword by completing tasks as part of the game’s main storyline.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2023