AC Mirage Delight by the Dome Enigma Location and Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Enigmas are tricky treasure hunts that lead to unique rewards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They force you to put your knowledge of Baghdad to the test, showing you crudely drawn maps and hastily scribbled notes and leaving the rest up to you. Some of these are a walk in the park, while others are endlessly frustrating. One example of a frustrating enigma puzzle is Delight by the Dome, which is collected in the Abbaiyah district of Baghdad.

Delight by the Dome depicts a round building with a large blue dome on top. This is a striking piece of architecture, but there are domes like this scattered all across the city. The only real hint is the river and city wall bordering the dome on one side. Once you know which dome is shown in the picture, though, this enigma is super easy to solve.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

AC Mirage Delight by the Dome Enigma Solution

The dome in question is the Dome of the Ass, located in the southwestern corner of Baghdad at the very bottom of the Abbasiyah district. There’s a synchronization viewpoint atop the dome too, so you may have already visited and climbed it without even realizing it. You can see the dome’s exact location on the map below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you arrive at the Dome of the Ass, use Enkidu to get your bearings and align the dome with the drawing. The image places the canal to the left of the dome and the city wall behind it, so angle Enkidu to recreate that perspective.

Related: How to Get the Ezio and Altair Costumes in Assassins Creed Mirage

Once you’ve lined things up, it’s pretty easy to see where the game wants you to explore. On the northern side of the dome, there’s a very conspicuous pond hidden between some tall trees. You can see its exact location in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Just head into the pool of water and you’ll see a small beacon of light hovering over the treasure. Your reward is the Mysterious Talisman, a piece of cosmetic gear that Basim can equip in addition to his usual outfit. It’s one of the rarer Talismans in Assassin’s Creed Mirage since it’s locked behind an enigma puzzle, but Talismans themselves remain disappointingly limited overall.

Most enigma rewards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are purely cosmetic, ranging from Talismans to outfit dyes that let you spice up your fashion. If you’re looking for meatier rewards, then try checking out optional contracts at Hidden Ones Bureaus throughout Baghdad to earn some Khidmah Tokens or search for the many hidden chests throughout the city to stock up on crafting and upgrade materials.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2023