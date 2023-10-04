What Do Talismans Do in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While Assassin’s Creed Mirage has stepped away from the gear systems and RPG mechanics of its contemporaries, you can still equip different outfits, weapons, and Talismans for Basim as you climb the ranks of the Brotherhood and eliminate members of the Order throughout Baghdad. Most of the gear that Basim can equip has clearly marked stats and perks, and it’s quite easy to tell what a new sword or dagger will do once you find it.

Related: Who Voices Roshan in Assassins Creed Mirage?

Talismans, however, are an oddity. You can get them from story progression or spend your hard-earned money on them at vendors throughout the city of Baghdad, but what exactly do they do? Are they just fashion statements, or do they actually affect gameplay and grant Basim new abilities?

Do Talismans Do Anything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Talismans don’t do anything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They’re purely cosmetic. When you have one equipped, it will hang from the back of Basim’s cloak and proudly display its iconography.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Most of the Talismans that you will receive throughout your journey in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will display Basim’s Brotherhood rank, beginning at Initiate and culminating in Master. While it may seem counterintuitive for a member of a shadowy organization to proudly show off its logo, the shiny engraved Assassin insignia just looks too good to pass up.

Related: 6 Ways We Hope Assassin’s Creed Mirage Doesn’t Return to Form

Another Talisman that you may find in your inventory at the start of the game is a reference to the Prince of Persia series. This Talisman is included with the Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and matches the Prince of Persia outfit and weapons that Deluxe Edition owners receive as well. Considering Assassin’s Creed was originally spun off from Prince of Persia (and Mirage pays heavy homage to the first game in the series), it’s fitting that these are in the game.

How to Get New Talismans

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In addition to the Deluxe Edition and Assassin Brotherhood Talismans, you can also purchase a selection of Talismans from merchants throughout Baghdad. Typically priced around 100 Dirhams or so, these Talismans let you spice things up with a new look. They still don’t provide any gameplay bonuses though, so only buy them if you’ve already stocked up on gear and have some extra money to burn.