How to Get the Ezio and Altair Costumes in Assassins Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage allows players to once again dive into an AC title where stealth is the main focus. But a true return to form would not be complete without a few nods to the franchise’s all-time greats, Altair and Ezio, whose classic outfits Basim can wear as he fights to uncover who he is and protect the people of Baghdad. Here’s how to unlock both the Ezio and the Altair costumes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Get the Ezio Revelations and the Altair Costume in AC Mirage

You will be able to get both the Ezio AC Revelations and the Altair Costume in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by heading to the game’s Ubisoft Connect rewards page and then purchasing them for 60 Units each. After you purchase the costumes, you will be able to equip them to Basim by, after reaching the Bureau in Baghdad and unlocking the Investigations mechanic, heading to your Inventory Screen and then selecting Costumes.

You will be able to access the Ubisoft Connect AC Mirage page by heading to the game’s main menu and then selecting Ubisoft Connect.

How to Get Ubisoft Connect Units

You can get the Ubisoft Connect Units needed to purchase both the Ezio and the Altair costumes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by leveling up your Ubisoft Connect Account. as well as by completing Challenges. You will be able to get the EXP needed to level up by completing in-game tasks in many Ubisoft games, including Mirage.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2023