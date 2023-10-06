All Zanj Uprising Upgrade Schematic Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From the various outfits and weapons you can find while exploring the secrets hidden within Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, it is almost a guarantee that those part of the Zanj Uprising set will be among the first. But although there’s nothing special about the outfit’s effect, upgrading the sword and the dagger early on can be a game changer when facing armored enemies. Here’s where to find and how to get all of the Upgrade Schematics for the Zanj Uprising Outfit, Sword, and Dagger in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

All Zanj Uprising Outfit Upgrade Schematic Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

I was able to find the first Upgrade Schematic for the Zanj Uprising Outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage inside the Prince’s Palace Gear Chest. The palace will be located in the Harbiyah region (territory) and once inside, you will be able to find the chest in the spot highlighted in the map below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

More specifically, you will be able to find the Prince’s Palace Gear Chest by heading to the palace’s main hall and then entering a room facing its main entrance. Due to the high number of enemies in the area, we advise you to make use of the high walls to reach the area undetected and then shift your focus toward killing the enemies one by one.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I was able to find the second Upgrade Schematic for the Zanj Uprising Outfit by opening the Gear Chest in the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse area. You will be able to spot the chest inside a protected provisions storage located in the Guardhouse’s highest vantage point.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you find the open storage room featuring the Gear Chest, you will be able to enter it by destroying a few vases in front of the movable shelves highlighted below before moving them in order to unlock the path inside.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Zanj Uprising Sword Upgrade Schematic Locations in AC Mirage

You will be able to get the first Zanj Uprising Sword Schematic by opening the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest. The chest will be located inside a locked room placed below the small bridge leading to the prison’s main entrance.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you spot the room, you will be able to enter it by first heading to the gate leading to its back. The gate will have a hole in it, which will give you a full view of the lock keeping its door shut. To get the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest, just throw one knife at the lock in order to break it, and then head inside through the now unlocked door.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second Upgrade Schematic for the Zanj Uprising Sword can be found inside the Metal Factory Gear Chest. You will be able to find the chest by heading to the storage house located in the spot marked below and then climbing a ladder toward its second floor.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Zanj Uprising Dagger Upgrade Schematic Locations

Differently from all of the schematics above, you will be able to get both schematics needed to upgrade the Zanj Uprising Dagger by opening chests in the Abbasiyah region. I was able to get the first Upgrade Schematic by opening the Gear Chest on The Great Bimaristan, whose location you can see below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once in The Great Bimaristan, you will be able to unlock the entrance to the building featuring the Gear Chest by heading to the spot marked on the map below and then throwing one of your daggers at the blockade at its door.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be able to find the second Zanj Uprising Dagger Upgrade Schematic inside the Gear Chest located in the Four Markets area. The chest will be located in the spot highlighted below, inside a house.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to unlock the house you will first need to get it’s key. You can check out a step-by-step guide on where to find it in our How to Get the Four Markets Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023