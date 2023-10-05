All Abbasid Knight Upgrade Schematic Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Abbasid Knight set is one of the best gear sets in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, greatly enhancing Basim’s combat ability and making him much more capable in head-on fights with Baghdad’s guards. It allows Basim to slowly regenerate HP when undetected, letting you sneak away from fights to heal before engaging any remaining enemies. The sword and dagger also increase Basim’s damage output when he’s low on health, which pairs nicely with the outfit’s perk.

Like most of the other gear sets in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, upgrading the Abbasid Knight set will make it last for your entire playthrough. Obtaining the right Upgrade Schematics is a pain, though, especially if you don’t know where to look. This guide will show you where to get every Upgrade Schematic for the Abbasid Knight set in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, letting you max out the sword, dagger, and outfit with ease.

How to Upgrade the Abbasid Knight Set in AC Mirage

As always, you’ll need unique Upgrade Schematics for the outfit, sword, and dagger in addition to standard crafting materials.

Upgrade Schematics are obtained from Gear Chests throughout Baghdad. No matter which order you open them in, you will always get the same rewards in the same order. For example, the first Gear Chest you open in Karkh gives you the Abbasid Knight Outfit regardless of which one it is.

Abbasid Knight Outfit Upgrade Schematic Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Abbasid Knight Outfit and its Upgrade Schematics are obtained from Gear Chests in the Karkh region of Baghdad. Remember, the contents of each Gear Chest vary depending on how many you have already opened in that region. The Abbasid Knight Outfit will always be in the first Gear Chest you open in Karkh. The Upgrade Schematics are located in the third and fourth Karkh Gear chests.

Related: How to Get the Ezio and Altair Costumes in Assassins Creed Mirage

Abbasid Knight Sword Upgrade Schematic Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Abbasid Knight Sword is located in the Abbasiyah region of Baghdad. You’ll get the sword from the second Gear Chest that you open in Abbasiyah (the first contains the Zanji Uprising Dagger). The Abbasid Knight Sword Upgrade Schematics are located within the fourth and fifth Gear Chests that you open in Abbasiyah.

Abbasid Knight Dagger Upgrade Schematic Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like the Abbasid Knight Outfit, the Abbasid Knight Dagger and its Upgrade Schematics are located within Karkh’s Gear Chests. The dagger itself will be in the second chest that you open in Karkh. The Upgrade Schematics will be in the fifth and sixth Karkh Gear Chests.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2023