AC Mirage: How to Find Fazil’s Astronomy Book on the Balcony

There are a few ways to complete The Great Symposium Main mission in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, one of which can be done by finding the Astronomy Book of The Great Scholar Fazil, whose real identity is that of The Order’s Al-Rabisu. But even after getting rid of multiple guards and uncovering many clues, Basim will only be able to uncover that the book will be located in a Private Balcony somewhere in the area. Here’s where to find the Private Balcony and get Fazil’s Astronomy Book in Assassins Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Fazil’s Astronomy Book Location

After finding the Many Thanks note informing you of the location of the book, you will be able to find the Private Balcony housing Fazil’s Astronomy Book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage in the spot marked below. Once there, you will be able to spot the book atop a bench.

I was able to get to the Private Balcony featuring Fazil’s Astronomy Book quickly and while avoiding conflict by first heading through the door in front of the desk featuring the Many Thanks note. Once through the door, head to a window on the right which will take you to the balcony, and then go forward before free-running your way to the spot marked above. After finding the book, you will be able to advance through The Great Symposium Main Mission by entering Fazil’s office.

How to Get Past the Gatekeeper in AC Mirage

After finding the book, you will be able to get past the Gatekeeper and enter Fazil’s office by talking to the former and simply replying ”Are Those Who Shall Return.” Once inside, you will be able to progress through the mission by moving the shelf and revealing a secret passage to the underground of the House of Wisdom.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

