During your venture throughout the city of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will come into contact with a wide array of Gear Chests featuring unique items. An example of that can be seen in the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest, which will house either the Zanj Uprising Sword or one of its two Upgrade Schematics. But as the sword can be considered one of the best in the game when the subject is facing armored enemies and brutes, it’s a given that the path to the chest is although straightforward, a bit tricky. Here’s how to get the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Upon reaching the area, you will be able to get the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by first heading right from the main entrance to the prison and then taking the path below. Only a guard will be stationed there, so I recommend that you wait and get him when he stops by the area marked with the first arrow.

Once at the top of the first wall, head down toward a storage room/vault located directly below the main entrance to the prison, as signaled below. You can deal with the two guards stationed in front of the room by throwing a Knife at one and then performing a jumping assassination on the other.

After defeating the guards, you will be presented with a wall/gate leading to the back of the Chest Room. The gate will have a hole providing you a full view of the barred door leading to the Gear Chest. To unlock the room, just aim a throwing knife at the lock of the door and then hit it.

Now that the door is unlocked, you will be able to get the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest in AC Mirage by simply heading to the other side of the vault before using the now-unlocked door to enter it.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023