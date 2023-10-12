Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to complete the Al-Jahiz’s Lost Books Investigation and get a few exclusive rewards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim must collect a series of 7 Lost Books scattered around the Baghdad map. But like most collectibles in the game, getting some of the books can prove to be an endeavor of their own. Now, so that you can get all of the books and complete the investigation as soon as possible, here are all 7 Lost Book locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Tafsir of al-Tabari Lost Book Location

You will be able to find the Tafsir of al-Tabari Lost Book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by heading to the Nestorian Monastery area. The Monastery will be located in the northmost portion of the Harbiyah region. Once there, you can find the Lost Book by entering the monastery’s underground area and then heading to the spot marked below.

Kalila wa-Dimna Lost Book Location

The Kalila wa-Dimna Lost Book can be found by heading to a house located southwest of the Great Mosque. The house will be located in the spot marked below. You will be able to get the book inside the house by entering through a window on the second floor and then destroying a vase in the first one, which will unlock the door leading to the book.

Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr Lost Book Location

The Al-Kwarizmi: Al-Jabr Lost Book can be found inside a house located in the spot marked below and north of the House of Wisdom. Once in front of the house, you will be able to get the book by destroying its front door (a feat you can accomplish by simply attacking it) and then moving a shelf in order to head to the second floor.

Book of Ingenious Devices Lost Book Location

The Book of Ingenious Devices can be found by heading to the Harbor Camp area, which will be located in the northmost portion of the Karkh region. Once there, you can find the book on the spot marked below. As the book will be inside a locked room, you will first need to unlock it by throwing a knife at one of its barred windows.

Accounts of China and India Lost Book Location

You can find the Accounts of China and India Lost Book by heading to the spot marked below, located in the Tuesday Marked area. You will be able to get to the market fast by heading south of the Monastery of the Virgins Viewpoint.

Kitab al-Azif Lost Book Location

You can find the Kitab al-Azif Lost Book in AC Mirage by heading to the spot highlighted below, which is located in the southeastmost portion of the Bagdad map. Once in the area, you will be able to get to the book by using a flammable vase to unlock a hidden compartment.

Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as Lost Book Location

You can find the Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as Lost Book by heading to a room located on the second floor of the Palace of the Green Dome. You can check out the room’s exact location below.

Differently from all of the other books on our list, you will only be able to get the Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as after either completing or reaching the Serpent’s Nest main mission. You can check out a step-by-step guide on how to get the book in our How to Get the Palace of the Green Dome Lost Book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

