Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features a huge array of Gear Chests, all of which must be found and opened if you plan on unlocking everything in Basim’s arsenal. But although some chests will be heavily guarded, others like the Water Mill Gear Chest will instead task you with both unlocking a path to them and getting their key. The latter of which can be a little tricky. Here’s the location of the Water Mill Gear Chest as well as how to get its key in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Get the Water Mill Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Upon reaching the Water Mill area, you will be able to get the Water Mill Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by heading to the house featuring the chest according to your map. Once there, head towards the movable shelf showcased in the image below and move it to unlock the entrance to the chest room. To move the shelf, head down towards it and remove the rock from its foot before interacting with it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: All Rostam Upgrade Schematic Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Where to Find the Water Mill Gear Chest Key in AC Mirage

Now that we have the path towards the chest open, it’s time to get its key. You will be able to get the key for the Water Mill Gear Chest in AC Mirage by heading to the spot marked on the map below, located in the right wing of the Water Mill area. Once there, the Key will be submerged, so just dive down and then collect it before heading back to the Gear Chest and using it in order to open it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Identify the Locations of Keys in AC Mirage

For those wondering how we managed to identify the location of the key, although you can do it by using your Eagle Vision while close by, the easiest way to do so can be by using Enkidu to oversee the area after unlocking the Pathfinder Predator Skill. The skill will allow Enkidu to mark the locations of keys in your map.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023