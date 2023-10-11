Assassin’s Creed Mirage Left Behind Enigma Location & Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Those looking to truly embody the legend of Rostam in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will need to collect four set items, the Rostam Outfit, Sword, and Dagger, as well as the Horned Lion Talisman. The latter of which, contrary to the outfit and weapons, can only be acquired by solving the Left Behind Enigma. But don’t worry, we are here to help. Here’s where to find and how to solve the Left Behind Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Left Behind Enigma Location

You will be able to find the Left Behind Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by heading to a house located in the Shari’ portion of the Harbiyah region. The house will be located south of the Metal Factory, in the spot showcased below. Once inside, you will be able to find the Enigma by the side of a corpse.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will be able to unlock a path to the inside of the house by destroying a shelf placed in front of one of its windows. After getting the Enigma, you will be able to view it by heading to your inventory before selecting it in the Enigmas section.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Solve the Left Behind Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You will be able to solve the Left Behind Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by heading to the Abandoned Village area and then collecting the Horned Lion Talisman there.

The village will be located on the map’s westmost shores and can be easily reached by heading left from the House of Wisdom Viewpoint. Once there, the Talisman will be located in front of a house facing the pier. The house will be easily recognizable by the two cats living there. Yes, petting the cats is mandatory.

You can check out the Talisman’s exact location in the images below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023