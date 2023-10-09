Image: Ubisoft

Among the wide array of collectibles, outfits, and weapons you can find while exploring the many regions within Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as Lost Book —also known as the Palace of the Green Dome Lost Book— can be specifically tricky to get given both its location and its main story-related restriction. To help you get the book as fast as possible, here’s how to get the Palace of the Green Dome Lost Book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Palace of the Green Dome Lost Book Location

You can get the Palace of the Green Dome Lost Book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by first either completing or reaching the game’s Serpent’s Nest main mission. The mission will be the game’s 39th overall.

After you complete the mission, it will also be possible to get the Book by simply heading inside the Palace and following the path toward the golden book marker. In order to save time, I highly recommend that you try to get the book during the mission.

How to Get the Lost Book During the Serpent’s Nest Mission

Once you reach the Serpent’s Nest main mission, you will be able to get the Palace of the Green Dome Lost Book by entering the Palace area through the Harem and then making your way to the Gardens before heading to the sport marked on the map below. There, you will find a balcony with an open door leading to a room in the interior of the palace. Once inside the room, just use your Eagle vision to spot the book. The book will be located right of your entry point, atop a table by a shelf.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023