AC Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok: Release Date, Pre-Load, File Size, and More Details

Ubisoft recently added support for Dawn of Ragnarok to AC Valhalla, paving the way for the next massive expansion of the game. This new DLC will take Evior to Svartalfheim to save his son Baldr from the fire giant Sutr. However, things won’t be effortless, as you will have to fight against the gods themselves. Dawn of Ragnar0k will also introduce players to a few new weapons and powers like the Power of the Raven, which will let you transform into a Raven. Here is everything you need to know regarding the release date of AC Valhalla Dawn of Ragnar0k, pre-load times, and more.

AC Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok Release Date and Pre-Load Details

​The Dawn of Ragnarok expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will drop on March 10, which isn’t so far away. As for pre-load details, there has been no announcement for Xbox, PlayStation, or PC users yet. We will have to wait for Ubisoft to come out with more details. Based on pure speculation, the expansion might become available for download from March 8.

AC Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok File Size

​Despite the new expansion being 35 hours long, AC Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok will only take up 15 GB of space. That number comes from the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, a Twitter account that tracks the PlayStation Store’s backend. However, you can expect this number to go up a little with the Day One patch.

🚨 Assassin's Creed® Valhalla : Dawn of Ragnarök (PS5) ⬜ Download Size : 15.003 GB 🟪 Release Date : March 10 ⬛ #AssassinsCreed #PS5

🟩 @assassinscreed pic.twitter.com/V4ZLACUxFW — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) February 17, 2022

AC Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok Everything We Know So Far

​With Dawn of Ragnarok, Eivor realizes that they themselves were the all-powerful Norse god, Odin, in their previous life. This is a big revelation for Eivor but our newly turned Odin has other problems at hand that need to be dealt with. You will set on a journey to search for your kidnapped son Baldr, taking you to the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim.

As Odin, you will have the “Power of the Gods,” a new feature that lets you unlock new strategies and customize your playstyle. There will be five different powers and you can only equip two at any given time. So, you will have to choose as to what suits you the best. The five powers are:

Power of the Raven – Allows you to transform into a raven. You can fly and survey the area for stealth.

Allows you to transform into a raven. You can fly and survey the area for stealth. Power of Muspelheim – Allows you to travel across lava without being taking damage (which will help in the lava-heavy dwarven realm).

Allows you to travel across lava without being taking damage (which will help in the lava-heavy dwarven realm). Power of Winter – Turns your weapon into ice “to unleash devastating strikes.”

Turns your weapon into ice “to unleash devastating strikes.” Power of Jotunheim – Using this you can transport short distances when rolling and dodging. You can also shoot an arrow into World Knots (glowing magic targets in the air), helping you traverse larger distances directly to them.

Using this you can transport short distances when rolling and dodging. You can also shoot an arrow into World Knots (glowing magic targets in the air), helping you traverse larger distances directly to them. Power of Rebirth – Allows to resurrect a small army of your killed enemies to fight on your side.

Apart from this, AC Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok will introduce some new gears and characters.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is releasing on March 10 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2022