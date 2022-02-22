Update 1.5.0 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The biggest highlight of this update is that the developers have now added support for the game’s new expansion, called Dawn of Ragnarök, dropping on March 10. In this massive new pay expansion, Eivor, after accepting “their destiny as Odin” will set off on a trip to Svartalfheim to save his son Baldr from the fire goliath Sutr.

There’s also a new Saga Difficulty Mode, allowing you to mess with your in-game difficulty by letting you “write your own Viking Saga.” With this setting enabled, you won’t have to worry about combat and stealth and can relish the game’s story and the map. Apart from this, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.5.0 brings the usual bug fixes and adds some combat settings. Here’s everything new with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.5.0.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0 Patch Notes: Dawn of Ragnarok Support, Saga Difficulty, and More

Below are all the major changes added in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.0, courtesy of the game’s official site. Keep reading on for the full list of patch notes.

EXPANSION 3 – DAWN OF RAGNARÖK

Added support for the new expansion Dawn of Ragnarök, available on March 10.

In Dawn of Ragnarök, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through the breathtaking world of Svartalfheim. Complete a legendary Viking saga and save your son in the face of the gods’ doom.

Wield incredible, otherworldly powers. Absorb new abilities from those you’ve defeated and use them to slay all who stand in your way. Shape-shift into a raven for spectacular assassinations or resurrect your defeated foes to fight on your side. Transform your skin into magma to protect yourself, infuse your weapon with ice to unleash devastating strikes, and more.

New players can start the expansion at any time from the main menu with player boost. You will start your journey at Power Level 340 with a predefined selection of gear and weapons.

New Divine Quality for gear and weapons.

3 new tiers of upgrade

3 new tiers of upgrade

A new special rune slot

Expand your progression with 4 new abilities and 6 new skills.

Unlock new weapons and armour sets.

BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

STEALTH FIXES

Addressed

AI reaction to whistle improved.

Players get detected by enemies when using environmental traps.

Wild animals detecting Eivor regardless of distance/angle and alerting nearby NPCs.

NPCs disengaging from conflicts extremely quickly.

Enemy detection cones reducing when using a bow.

Monks having difficulty to leave the music crowd stations in the quest Taken (Kidnap Estrid).

GAMEPLAY

Added a Saga Difficulty Mode : Write your own Viking Saga without having to worry about the challenges of stealth and combat.

: Write your own Viking Saga without having to worry about the challenges of stealth and combat. Combat: Enemies inflict less damage and don’t scale with players.

Stealth: More time allowed to perform actions when being detected (assassinating, shooting, disengaging, etc.).

Added new combat settings.

Damage Eivor Takes

Eivor Damage Output

Ration Healing Ratio

Adrenaline Regeneration

Enemy Health Modifier

Added support for more controllers on PC (Nintendo Switch Pro & Stadia).

Addressed

Eivor gets teleported randomly in some instances.

Headshots are blocked by the NPC’s shield when shooting from behind while undetected.

Players can remain stuck in any Boss fight if Dive of the Valkyries is used as last hit while having the Night Rogue Set equipped.

PC players losing all input after pressing the ; key on their keyboard.

Light Fingered skill not activating when dodging through a lootable body.

Cannot defeat the Black Shuck Alpha Animal as the end QTE is not appearing.

Enemy’s attacks become weaker if Combat Difficulty value was set to Custom.

Unable to use the fishing line.

Unable to use rations.

Several option changes made from the pause menu were not applied.

Hero stats not updated correctly upon equipping the Arenhare’ko:wa Gear Set.

Feign death ability not working properly when used on specific terrain or objects.

Eivor’s bow disappearing when using the Goule Breath.

Mouse and keyboard icons remain visible despite adding a controller.

Wrath of the Druids: Enemies in Dublin and Meath territories do not scale with Eivor’s Power Level after changing Level scaling options.

The Siege of Paris: Keyboard input being displayed while using a controller in some instances.

MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES

Addressed

Dag is not present near the longhouse making it impossible to complete A Brewing Storm.

Cannot progress The Prodigal Prince as the assassination prompts are not showing up during the training sequence.

Cannot collect the Offchurch Key during the Tilting the Balance quest.

Cannot assassinate Gorm in Hunter of Beasts.

Missing quest marker in Closing the Vault after following Ljufvina.

Unable to complete The Forge and the Flame quest as a cutscene would not be triggered.

Unable to complete Pilgrimage to St. Albanes as players cannot interact with Fulke.

Unable to kill the Pict Chief during the quest Old Friends.

Unable to proceed in Road to Hamartia as Beonton the dog is stuck.

Unable to interact with Ivarr during King Killer.

Unable to complete A Feast to Remember after defeating Suttungr.

Unable to proceed in Abbots Gambit with the objective Find Fulke and Sigurd.

Unable to complete This Son of Jorvik as Faravid does not get on his horse.

Old Wounds cannot be completed as Rollo is stuck outside his camp.

Guards are stuck in the brothel in Old Wounds.

Cannot complete King of Shitsby World Event due to NPC spawning outside of the church.

Deviled Water world event cannot be completed as NPC is stuck in the river.

Haunting of Neist Point and The Drink of the Picts world events cannot be completed if a meditation is performed during the Dialogue Scene.

The NPC does not show up in the camp in the World Event The Twit Saga Part 2.

The Siege of Paris: Siegfried does not move in Warlord of Melun.

Wrath of the Druids: Barid and Ciara will not go to the coronation for Flann over Ireland.

ASSASSIN’S CREED CROSSOVER STORIES

Addressed

A Fated Encounter does not update upon completing A Wise Friend and building Valka’s Hut.

The Temple could be opened by throwing a fire pot at the door in What Dream May Come.

What Dreams May Come quest does not update after exploring the Cave of Gold if the objective is reached after entering a conflict state.

Enemy villagers can be found again at the light puzzle in the Cave of Gold after completing What Dreams May Come.

Two of the five shards remain marked on the map upon collecting them in Counting Sheep.

Kassandra’s voice does not match in a segment of the Dialogue Scene in Night and Day.

RIVER RAIDS, JOMSVIKINGS, RAIDS

Addressed

Extensive loading times when transitioning from River Raids to the Ravensthorpe.

MASTERY CHALLENGE

Unable to progress in A Challenge From the Gods after the first cutscene.

Enemies are not highlighted when using Odin Sight in Odin Mine Hideout.

Goliath NPC can throw the boar outside of the arena making it impossible to complete the Outpost Fight Challenge.

NPC fall to their death in Lolingestone bandit camp.

TOMBS OF THE FALLEN

Addressed

Platforms descending before the push/pull object is on them.

Carriable snaps in Eivor’s hands if thrown behind the spike wall in Swamp tomb.

Various issues where Eivor would remain stuck in a free fall animation and/or get desynchronized.

MISCELLANEOUS

Addressed

Wrong gameplay options present in the Discovery Tour: Viking Age menu.

Online Service Error (0x20100302) when viewing photos on world map.

Assassination cutscenes are still playing when activating Photo Mode.

Horses can photobomb dialogues scenes.

Achievements / Trophies are not unlocking after playing AC Crossover stories when sharing progression on multiple platforms.

GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND AUDIO

Addressed

Meteorites not being spawned in England.

Store items disappearing from the inventory or not being visible on Eivor.

Smoke Bombs not exploding when returned to the enemy with the missile reversal skill.

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Numerous clipping issues.

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

Various issues with missing SFX.

Numerous Menu Narration issues.

UI/HUD

Addressed

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Added various improvements to the Codex menu.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.