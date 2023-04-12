Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Release Date: When Does it Come to Out for the Switch?

Image: WayForward / Nintendo

Advance Wars was the first of the Wars games to come to the West, captivating Game Boy Advance players with sophisticated strategy despite the hardware limitations. It was also Intelligent Systems’ first foray on the platform, and a significant prelude to the success of an even more successful strategy franchise of theirs, Fire Emblem. Now, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is coming to the Nintendo Switch, remade by Shantae developer WayForward, but players want to know the release date.

When is the Advance Wars 1+2 Release Date?

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will release on the Nintendo Switch on April 21, 2023. It will be remade with brand-new assets, still fully optimized for its hardware like the original, yet also sporting that classic aesthetic of the OG by Intelligent Systems. It will feature both the campaigns of the 2001 and 2003 original games, along with local and online multiplayer and a map maker function.



For fans of the original games wishing to see it ported entirely the same as the original, this could be a considerable improvement. One thing that some found to take away from the original’s experience was how much time one needed to spend on the tutorials, while not taking part in any story battles. While it was enticing for some to see how they could rank in those respective missions, it’ll be nice to get right into the action.

Why Was the Game Previously Delayed?

Nintendo had delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp past its revised release date in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, not even the first of its delays. Understandably, a game about waging combined arms combat can hit a little close to home when civilians are fighting and dying in real parts of the world. This is especially the case with how the Blue Moon faction in the game is heavily inspired by Russia.

The reasoning for it being made available now, while the conflict continues, is a bit murky, but players will be excited to see it released. After all, this isn’t the first Advance Wars release to be affected by a major conflict. Advance Wars was released in the US on September 10, 2001, and was delayed elsewhere in the world by the pivotal tragedy of the very next day.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023