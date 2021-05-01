AFK Arena Promo Codes List (May 2021)

AFK Arena is one of the most popular mobile games out there, and like most mobile games, there are a ton of promo codes you can enter to get free rewards and in-game items. There are a ton of already active AFK Arena promo codes, and more are released all the time. Summoning a new hero can be pretty expensive and time-consuming, so entering these promo codes can give you a headstart and help you on your way to getting some of the game’s rarest heroes like Joker and Queen from Persona 5. You can get free Gold, Diamonds, and Scrolls with these codes, so there’s really no reason to not use them. These are all the working AFK Arena promo codes as of May 2021.

AFK Arena Promo Codes (Working May 2021)

There are many promo codes that are working as of May 2021, and new codes are released all the time. If more codes become available, this article will be updated accordingly. Also, if any of the listed codes no longer work, let us know in the comments down below and we’ll update the list.

PrinceOfPersia – 500,000 Gold, 500 Diamonds, 500 Hero’s Essence

– 500,000 Gold, 500 Diamonds, 500 Hero’s Essence ayqcttc36x – 200,000 Gold, 200 Diamonds

– 200,000 Gold, 200 Diamonds aaz27uvgfi – 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Faction Scrolls, 3,000 Diamonds, 10 Stargazing Cards

– 10 Common Hero Scrolls, 10 Faction Scrolls, 3,000 Diamonds, 10 Stargazing Cards 311j4hw00d – 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds

– 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds ch3atc0de – 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds

– 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds xmasl00t – 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds

– 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds d14m0nd5 – 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds

– 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds badlijey666 – 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds

– 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds 101nc107h – 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds

– 100,000 Gold, 100 Diamonds uf4shqjngq – 30 Common Hero Scrolls

– 30 Common Hero Scrolls afk888 – 20,000 Gold, 300 Diamonds, 100 Hero’s Essence

– 20,000 Gold, 300 Diamonds, 100 Hero’s Essence misevj66yi – 5 Common Hero Scrolls, 500 Diamonds, 60 Soulstones

Expired AFK Arena Promo Codes

These promo codes used to work, but they’ve since passed their expiration date and can no longer be used. Many of these codes were only available for a limited time and are usually replaced by other limited-time offers when special events occur.

afkelijah

bestrpg4busyu

afkmarkiplier

overlord666

7k8n2s9bnx

7r3bbdqth2

76SHWCV6E4

6u226crhtp

invincible

576W235SUW

57KH69FHZR

4rytg4u2q6

LIUYAN888

LIUYAN118

LIUYAN233

3GPASHA3CH

3BAEE6V3V7

3AGHU4EGJE

2GQ55JII87

2N7GEK6RTC

2NZZY8Y67V

1FANFENGSHUN

2019MOTHERSDAY

25PG5GNPCF

26DNUIW8S4

2LONGTENGFEI

3YANGKAITAI

4JIPINGAN

5FULINMEN

66DASHUN

7XINGGAOZHAO

persona5

happy2021

8vws9uf6f5

am2fc6hqmj – 20 Elite Hero Soulstones, 300 Diamonds

How to Redeem Codes

AFK Arena promo codes are redeemed via an external website outside of the game. Head to the code redemption site and enter your UID along with the desired promo code to get free items. You can find your UID by opening AFK Arena and tapping on your portrait in the top left corner of the screen. After redeeming a code, you will be able to find your rewards in your in-game mailbox.

AFK Arena is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:May 1st, 2021