Aliens: Dark Descent How to Rotate Sentry Gun

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to rotate Sentry Gun in Aliens: Dark Descent? When placing a sentry gun for the first time, it can be tricky to ensure it’s facing the right direction. If it’s not, your squad could be left open to unwarranted attacks from Xenomorphs. Unfortunately, rotating the gun isn’t as straightforward as it should be. But don’t worry. We’ve broken down the process into simple steps that are easy to follow, no matter what input device you’re using.

How to Rotate Sentry Gun in Aliens: Dark Descent

There are two ways to rotate Sentry Gun in Aliens: Dark Descent: Mouse and Keyboard or Controller. We have outlined the steps for rotating the Sentry Gun on both devices to ensure you can easily rotate it according to your chosen device.

How to Rotate Sentry Gun in Aliens: Dark Descent Using Mouse and Keyboard

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here’s how to rotate Sentry Gun in Aliens: Dark Descent using a mouse and keyboard:

Open your skills menu with the Space key and select the Sentry Gun Alternatively, you can press the 8 key on your keyboard to select the Sentry Gun without opening your skills menu When you see the icon for the Sentry Gun make sure it is Blue. If it is Red, you can’t place the Sentry Gun in this location. Press and hold the Left Mouse button This is the most crucial step of the process. If you immediately let go of the Left Mouse button, it will install the Sentry Gun at its default angle. While holding the Left Mouse button you will be able to rotate the Sentry gun based on the blue field of vision to cover the area that you want Release the Left Mouse button to confirm its placement

If you open the skills menu and have your game set to pause, you need to close your Skills Menu by pressing the Space Bar to have your squad install it.

Related: How Does Aliens: Dark Descent Infestation Level Work?

How to Rotate Sentry Gun in Aliens: Dark Descent Using Controller

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Here’s how to rotate Sentry Gun in Aliens: Dark Descent using a controller:

Open your Skills Menu by pressing the Right Trigger button Move the cursor to the Sentry Gun by using the Right Bumper button Select the Sentry Gun by pressing the A button When you see the icon for the Sentry Gun, make sure it is Blue If it is Red, you can’t place the Sentry Gun in this location. Press and hold the A button to rotate the Sentry Gun This is the most crucial step of the process. If you immediately let go of the A button, it will install the Sentry Gun at its default angle. Release the A button to confirm the Sentry Gun’s placement

If you open the skills menu and have your game set to pause, you need to close your Skills Menu by pressing the Right Trigger to have your squad install it.