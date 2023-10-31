All 12 Aloalo Island Routes and Records in Final Fantasy XIV

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Aloalo Island is Final Fantasy XIV‘s newest Variant Dungeon, and there are multiple routes and endings to unlock. This guide will show you how to get all 12 Aloalo Island Conservation Records by completing every possible route through the dungeon.

How to Get Every Aloalo Island Entry

As per usual, there are three main paths to take through this Variant Dungeon that lead to different bosses and mechanics.

LEFT PATH: Let Matsya fish and don’t heal the Lala. LEFT PATH: Don’t let Matsya fish and heal the Lala. LEFT PATH: Let Matsya fish and give him bait from the sand pile on the right. LEFT PATH: Let Matsya fish and give him bait from the stone pile on the left. MIDDLE PATH: Continue as normal, ignoring the flowers. MIDDLE PATH: Step into the flowered bushes and scare off both sets of rats. MIDDLE PATH: Kill the treant enemy before the caterpillars and then kill the caterpillars on the sigil. Do not hit the Miqo’te on the last pull before the boss. MIDDLE PATH: Kill the treant enemy before the caterpillars and then kill the caterpillars on the sigil. Attack the Miqo’te before the final boss. RIGHT PATH: Fix the statues and ask the fairy for secrets. RIGHT PATH: Fix the statues, deny the fairy three times, and ignore the treasures. RIGHT PATH: Fix the statues, deny the fairy three times, and fight the mimic chest in the middle. RIGHT PATH: Deny the fairy, perform the rituals described in the notebook entries (see the guide below), kill all the enemies, place the statues (sparrow first, whale second, turtle last), and the secret boss will appear.

How to Get the Aloalo Island Secret Boss

The 12th Aloalo Island route leads you to a secret boss along the right path of the dungeon. To reach this boss and unlock the 12th and final Conservation Record, head right when starting the dungeon and continue normally until you reach the fairy.

Deny the fairy all three times. Continue until you reach the figures of the sparrow, whale, and turtle. Next, it’s time to perform the rituals that unlock the secret boss.

Ritual #1

For the whale ritual, say “O messenger from beyond the horizon, hear me.” Then, circle around the statues twice, passing the sparrow, turtle, and whale the first time and then reversing the order the second time. Finally, perform a /dance for the whale.

Ritual #2

For the turtle ritual, say “O wayfarer of land and sea, hear me.” Then, circle around the statues twice, passing the sparrow, whale, and then the turtle. Finally, end the ritual with a /bow for the turtle.

Ritual #3

for the sparrow ritual, say “O dancer of the skies, hear me.” Then, do /blowkiss for the bird and circle around the statues, passing the turtle, whale, and sparrow. End the ritual by performing a /dance for the sparrow.

After performing the rituals, continue normally along the path through the foggy area. Once you reach the area before the final boss, place the statues in the correct spots. The sparrow statue should be placed closest to where you came from, followed by the whale and then the turtle leading to the boss room. If you did everything correctly, you’ll unlock the secret boss and earn the 12th Aloalo Island record.

