FFXIV: All 12 Mount Rokkon Variant Dungeon Routes and Entries

Mount Rokkon is the second variant dungeon added to Final Fantasy XIV, arriving with the release of Patch 6.45, and it has multiple paths and routes to take just like the Sil’dihn Subterrane dungeon that came before it. Those who go the extra mile to achieve every ending for Mount Rokkon and collect all 12 records will be rewarded with a unique mount, so there’s plenty of incentive to run it over and over again. Here’s everything you need to know about Mount Rokkon.

How to Unlock Mount Rokkon in Final Fantasy XIV

To gain access to Mount Rokkon, head to Old Sharlayan and pick up the quest called “Mononoke Aware” from Shallow Moor (X: 12.0, Y:13.3) near Scholar’s Harbor. This quest involves a brief trip to Kugane, but you’re just one quick teleport away from unlocking the dungeon. Mount Rokkon has a minimum item level requirement of 605 if you want to go in with a matchmade party, but you can also run it solo or with an undersized party like any other variant dungeon if you so choose.

All 12 Mount Rokkon Routes in FFXIV

There are 12 possible routes to take in Mount Rokkon, each of which leads to a different ending. The Final Fantasy XIV community has put together an early list of discovered paths so far on the game’s subreddit, and we’re running Mount Rokkon over and over again compiling everything we can. This page will be updated as more concrete information is discovered.

Take the left path, face both statues left, and close the katana box Take the left path, leave the statues alone, and don’t close the katana box. [When Raining] Take the left path and turn the Suzaku statue facing south and the Seiryu statue facing east. Then, let the Apa water sprite cast Water III to extinguish the lanterns. [When Raining] Take the left path and turn the Suzaku statue facing south and the Seiryu statue facing east. Then, interrupt the Apa water sprite BEFORE it casts Water III. Take the middle path and don’t kill the monkey. Take the middle path and kill the monkey. Take the middle path, ignore the rope, climb the boxes, and pull the rope. Take the right path and interact with all Stones of Protection. Take the right path and ignore the Stones of Protection. Take the right path, take the doll, use the /ebow emote on the shrine, and push the rock. Take the right path. take the doll, use the /ebow emote on the shrine, and pull the tree. Take the middle path, ignore the first rope, and climb the boxes. Use the lantern enemies to ignite the lanterns in front of golden banners in the room with the tiger.

Some things about Mount Rokkon, like what exactly triggers the wind and rain on the left path, are still being figured out by the community. For example, some players say that bringing the enemies to Hancock along the left path before the first boss (so that he cowers in fear) will lead to rain. However, this strategy still led to wind on our playthrough instead of rain. This guide will be updated when we learn the specifics.

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023