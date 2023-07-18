How to Unlock All Blue Mage Spells in FFXIV (Updated for Patch 6.45)

Final Fantasy XIV has plenty of jobs to level up and Blue Mages are without a doubt one of the most efficient classes in terms of versatility, especially if you learn all of their spells. There is plenty of reason to go on the hunt for each spell but I know that it will take a very long time. Thankfully, this article will take you through how to unlock every single Blue Mage spell in Final Fantasy XIV.
Table of Contents:
- How to Unlock Blue Mage Spells in Final Fantasy XIV
- Unlock Requirement for Every Blue Mage Spell in Final Fantasy XIV
- All Patch 6.45 Final Fantasy XIV Blue Mage Spells
How to Unlock Blue Mage Spells in Final Fantasy XIV
In order to start unlocking Blue Mage spells you will have to of course first unlock Blue Mage as a job. You will be able to start the unlock quest when you are at least level 50 on one main job class. The starting location of the Unlock Quest is found at (X:10, Y:11) and given by the Yellowjacket in the plaza of Limsa Lominsa.
When you have obtained the Blue Mage job after the quest, you will be able to learn spells by watching enemies cast particular spells/being in their area. You will also have to defeat the enemy after they cast the spell fully in order to get the chance of learning the spell.
Unlock Requirement for Every Blue Mage Spell in Final Fantasy XIV
I would recommend keeping this page up while you are looking for each of the spells so you have an easy reference of each location for the spells. I have split the spells into their respective star ranks so it’s much easier for you to find those you are looking for the most. This is instead of having to trawl through an entire page of spells in one table — pick and search for them as you like!
In order to keep spells even easier for you to find, I have also listed the quickest ways to find each spell in terms of enemies. There are sometimes a few extra enemies where you can get the spell but the enemies listed are the quickest to reach. However, if you run into the spell you are looking for through another enemy you can unlock it from them too.
These lists have been written by way of my own in-game experience along with research from the Final Fantasy XIV Wiki and FFXIV Collect due to the sheer number of spells.
One Star Blue Mage Spells
There are plenty of excellent rank one Blue Mage spells to collect such as Ice Spikes, Loom, and Choco Meteor. Most of your time looking for the rank one spells will be spent in various open-world regions and I know you will find plenty of gorgeous views along the way.
Within the table, there is a column labeled “Minimum Level Required to Learn” and this just means what level you need to be to acquire the spell. However, for those spells which mention “Level one”, sometimes you could tag along with friends to see an enemy use a spell in a high-level area when you are still of a lower level, and still learn the spell. I wouldn’t recommend that but it is an option for you.
|Spell
|Enemy(s) to Learn the Spell From
|Minimum Level Required to Learn
|Related Location/Situation
|Coordinates
|Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement
|Water Cannon
|N/A
|Level one
|N/A
|N/A
|Automatically unlocked
|Triple Trident
|Gyorai Quickstrike (Elite Mark)
Ebisu Catfish
|Level one
|Yanxia
|(X: 28.0, Y: 7.0) if looking for the Catfish.
|Can be unlocked via the Elite Mark enemy along with the Catfish.
|Ultravibration
|Kongamato
|Level one
|The Peaks (Gyr Abania)
|(X: 11.0, Y: 25.0)
|N/A
|Mind Blast
|Galvanth the Dominator
|16
|Tam-Tara Deepcroft Dungeon
|N/A
|N/A
|Flying Sardine
|Apkallu
|Level one
|Eastern La Noscea
|(X: 27.0, Y: 35.0)
|N/A
|Moon Flute
|N/A
|50
|N/A
|N/A
|Complete 10 stages in Masked Carnivale. You will need to start “The Real Folk Blues” unlock quest in Ul’dah from level 50 as a Blue Mage.
|Self-Destruct
|Glide Bomb
Blasting Cap
Arena Cherry Bomb
|Level one
|Western Thanalan
Copperbell Mines (Dungeon)
N/A
|(X: 27, Y: 16)
N/A
N/A
Stage eight of Masked Carnivale.
|Ice Spikes
|Trickster Imp
Vandalous Imp
|12
|Central Shroud
Eastern Thanalan
|(X: 28, Y: 24)
(X: 15, Y: 19)
|N/A
|Loom
|Dantalion
|50
|Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Acorn Bomb
|Treant Sapling
|12
|North Shroud, Central Shroud, or the East Shroud.
|Can be found in the Central Shroud at (X: 27, Y: 15)
|N/A
|Blood Drain
|Chigoe
Sun Bat
Cave Bat
|Level five
|Central Shroud
Central Thanalan
Lower La Noscea
|(X: 25, Y:19)
(X: 26, Y: 18)
(X: 27, Y: 16)
|N/A
|Frog Legs
|Poroggo
|Level one
|The Dravanian Hinterlands
|(X: 12, Y: 34)
|N/A
|Chirp
|Stolas
|Level one
|The Dravanian Hinterlands
|N/A
|The Stolas is a Rank A Elite Mark.
|Cactguard
|Sabotender Guardia
|50
|Sunken Temple of Qarn (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Avail
|Queen Hawk
|60
|Saint Mocianne’s Arboretum
|N/A
|N/A
|Feculent Flood
|Tokkapchi
|70
|Saint Mocianne’s Arboretum (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Choco Meteor
|Courser Chocobo
|53
|The Dravanian Forelands
|(X: 37, Y: 23)
|N/A
|Aetherial Spark
|Luminare
|Level one
|The Lochs
|N/A
|Rank A Elite Mark
|Devour
|Decaying Gourmand
|50
|Lost City of Amdapor
|N/A
|N/A
Two Star Blue Mage Spells
Final Sting is a two-star rank Blue Mage spell, and it is one of the most powerful Blue Mage spells you can unlock. Many will be on the lookout for this spell so it is listed first and foremost in the table. Other spells in the list shouldn’t be neglected though as there are still plenty of other two-rank spells worth the effort required to gain them.
|Spell
|Enemy(s) to Learn the Spell From
|Minimum Level Required to Learn
|Related Location/Situation
|Coordinates
|Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement
|Final Sting
|Killer Wespe
|Level one
|Middle La Noscea
|(X: 15, Y: 15)
|N/A
|Blaze
|Alte Roite
|70
|Deltascape V1.0
|N/A
|N/A
|Drill Cannons
|Magitek Vanguard H-2
|Level one
|Northern Thanalan
|(X: 16, Y: 15)
|N/A
|Plain Cracker
|Sandstone Golem
|Level one
|Southern Thanalan
|(X: 24, Y: 13)
|Song of Torment
|Siren
Aglaope
|50
|Pharos Sirius
II Mheg
|N/A
N/A
|N/A
Rank S Elite Mark
|Bristle
|Wild Boar
|Level one
|East Shroud
|(X: 18, Y: 24)
|N/A
|Level 5 Petrify
|Manor Sentry
|28
|Haukke Manor
|N/A
|N/A
|Off-Guard
|N/A
|Level one
|N/A
|N/A
|Learn five spells in total.
|The Look
|Anantaboga
|Level one
|Amdapor Keep
|N/A
|N/A
|Bomb Toss
|Goblin Fisher and Goblin Gambler
|Level one
|Middle La Noscea
|(X: 24, Y: 21)
|N/A
|Peculiar Light
|Lentic Mudpuppy
|45
|Mor Dhona
|(X: 13, Y: 10)
|N/A
|The Dragon’s Voice
|Chimera
|38
|Cutter’s Cry
|N/A
|N/A
|The Ram’s Voice
|Chimera
|38
|Cutter’s Cry
|N/A
|N/A
|Transfusion
|N/A
|Level one
|N/A
|N/A
|Learn 20 spells in total.
|Kaltstrahl
|Jagd Doll
|60
|Alexander — The Cuff of Father
|N/A
|N/A
|Electrogenesis
|Conodont
|50
|Sea of Clouds
|(X: 26, Y: 33)
|N/A
|Alpine Draft
|Griffin
|51
|Sea of Clouds
|(X: 36, Y: 9)
|N/A
|Malediction of Water
|Sai Taisui
|70
|The Swallow’s Compass
|N/A
|N/A
|Tingle
|Ebisu Catfish
|Level one
|Yanxia
|(X: 28, Y: 7)
|N/A
|Exuviation
|Wamoura
|50
|Lost City of Amdapor
|N/A
|N/A
|Stotram
|Lakshmi
|67
|Emanation
|N/A
|N/A
|Launcher
|Armored Weapon
|60
|Baelsar’s Wall
|N/A
|N/A
|White Knight’s Tour
|White Knight
|57
|The Vault
|N/A
|N/A
|Black Knight’s Tour
|Black Knight
|57
|The Vault
|N/A
|N/A
|Eerie Soundwave
|Arioch
|50
|Lost City of Amdapor
|N/A
|N/A
|Magic Hammer
|Apanda
|60
|The Great Gubal Library (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Revenge Blast
|N/A
|50
|N/A
|N/A
|Learn 50 spells in total.
|Saintly Beam
|Phantom Train
|70
|Sigmascape V1.0
|N/A
|N/A
|The Rose of Destruction
|Ivon Coeurlfist
|70
|The Temple of The Fist
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Instinct
|Master Coeurl
|Level one
|Upper La Noscea
|(X: 8, Y: 21)
|N/A
Three Star Blue Mage Spells
The three star Blue Mage spells have plenty of versatility and it is worthwhile going on the journey for all of these. A few more of the spells in this category just require you to learn a lot of spells so if you have already been working through obtaining the spells above then this will take less time for you. Otherwise, I recommend just moving onto other lists if you have not met the requirement for some of the learned spell ammounts.
|Spell
|Enemy to Learn the Spell From
|Minimum Level Required to Learn
|Related Location/Situation
|Coordinates
|Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement
|Flying Frenzy
|Zu
|50
|Pharos Sirius
|N/A
|N/A
|Ink Jet
|Kraken
|50
|Sastasha (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Protean Wave
|Living Liquid
|60
|Alexander — The Arm of Father
|N/A
|N/A
|Pom Cure
|Furryfoot Kupli Kipp
|50
|Thornmarch (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Reflux
|Cloud Wyvern
|50
|The Churning Mists
|(X: 24, Y: 31)
|N/A
|Whistle
|Jhammel
|56
|The Peaks
|(X: 26, Y: 30)
|N/A
|Angel’s Snack
|N/A
|70
|Whalaquee Totem
|N/A
|Be a Level 70 Blue Mage.
|Fire Angon
|Fruminoius Koheel Ja
|50
|The Wanderer’s Palace (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Faze
|Qiqirn Shellsweeper
|Level one
|Central Thanalan
|(X: 15, Y: 19)
|N/A
|Bad Breath
|Stroper (or Morbols)
|Level one
|Central Shroud
|(X: 12, Y: 23)
|N/A
|White Wind
|N/A
|Level one
|N/A
|N/A
|Learn a total of ten spells.
|Toad Oil
|Giggling Gigantoad
|Level one
|Western Thanalan
|(X: 15, Y: 7)
|N/A
|Condensed Libra
|Mechanoscribe
|60
|The Great Gubal Library (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Tatami-Gaeshi
|Dojun-maru (non-boss enemies)
|70
|Kugane Castle
|N/A
|N/A
|Matra Magic
|N/A
|70
|N/A
|N/A
|Learn a total of 100 spells.
|Dragon Force
|N/A
|70
|N/A
|N/A
|Learn a total of 100 spells.
Four Star Blue Mage Spells
After you have concluded your search for the majority of three star spells, you may want to aim for acquiring some of the four star spells before any of the five star ones. However, no matter what you decide to go for first, you won’t need to feel limited thanks to how diverse the spells all are. Keep pushing onwards with the spell search and you will be one of the best Blue Mages in Eorzea!
|Spell
|Enemy to Learn the Spell From
|Minimum Level Required to Learn
|Related Location/Situation
|Coordinates
|Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement
|Aqua Breath
|Leviathan
|50
|The Whorleater
|N/A
|N/A
|Sharpened Knife
|Tonberry King
|50
|The Wanderer’s Palace
|N/A
|N/A
|4-Tonze Weight
|Ultros
|50
|The Dragon’s Neck
|N/A
|N/A
|Mighty Guard
|N/A
|Level one
|N/A
|N/A
|Learn a total of ten spells.
|Missile
|Enkidu (or Guardian)
|50
|Battle in the Big Keep (Sigmascape V3.0 if looking for the Guardian)
|N/A
|N/A
|1000 Needles
|Sabotender Bailaor
|Level one
|Southern Thanalan
|(X: 16, Y: 14)
|N/A
|Diamondback
|Cuca Fera
|50
|The Stone Vigil (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Sticky Tongue
|Toxic Toad
|Level one
|Central Thanalan
|(X: 26, Y: 19)
|N/A
|Snort
|Typhon
|50
|The Dragon’s Neck
|N/A
|N/A
|Glower
|Coincounter
|47
|The Aurum Vale
|N/A
|N/A
|High Voltage
|ADS
|50
|Binding Coil of Bahamut T1
|N/A
|N/A
|Flame Thrower
|Magitek Gunship
|50
|The Keeper of the Lake
|N/A
|N/A
|Northerlies
|Yeti
|50
|Snowcloak
|N/A
|N/A
|Tail Screw
|Karlabos
|50
|Sastasha (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Doom
|N/A
|50
|N/A
|N/A
|You must complete 20 stages in the Masked Carnivale for this spell.
|Sonic Boom
|Zu
|50
|Pharos Sirius
|N/A
|N/A
|Level 5 Death
|Page 64
|59
|The Great Gubal Library
|N/A
|N/A
|Abyssal Transfixion
|Ash
|58
|Haukke Manor (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Gobskin
|Alexandrian Hider
|60
|Alexander — The Breath of the Creator
|N/A
|N/A
|Angel Whisper
|N/A
|60
|N/A
|N/A
|You must complete 30 stages in the Masked Carnivale for this spell.
|Perpetual Ray
|The Manipulator
|60
|Alexander — The Burden of the Father
|N/A
|N/A
|Aetheric Mimicry
|Ghrah Luminary (non-boss enemies)
|60
|Pharos Sirius (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Chelonian Gate
|Genbu
|70
|Hell’s Lid
|N/A
|N/A
|Mustard Bomb
|Omega
|70
|Alphascape V3.0
|N/A
|N/A
|Cold Fog
|Mist Dragon Heads
|70
|The Burn
|N/A
|N/A
|Peripheral Synthesis
|Omega
|70
|Alphascape V3.0
|N/A
|N/A
|Hydro Pull
|Kelpie
|70
|The Drowned City of Skalla
|N/A
|N/A
Five Star Blue Mage Spells
Finally, there are the five-star Blue Mage spells to find which are of course tied to some of the more difficult trials, dungeons, and so forth. However, having five-star spells is going to be a necessity for any player who mains a Blue Mage. They can add that extra bit of spice to your gameplay style and will add some fresh elements to your spell-casting.
|Spell
|Enemy to Learn the Spell From
|Minimum Level Required to Learn
|Related Location/Situation
|Coordinates
|Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement
|Glass Dance
|Shiva
|50
|Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme)
|N/A
|N/A
|Eruption
|Ifrit
|20
|Bowl of Embers
|N/A
|N/A
|Mountain Buster
|Titan
|50
|The Navel (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Feather Rain
|Garuda
|50
|The Howling Eye (Extreme)
|N/A
|N/A
|Shock Strike
|Ramuh
|50
|The Striking Tree (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|J Kick
|Brute Justice
|60
|Alexander, The Burden of the Son
|N/A
|N/A
|Veil of the Whorl
|Leviathan
|50
|The Whorleater (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Surpanakha
|Ravana
|53
|Thok ast Thok (Hard)
|N/A
|N/A
|Quasar
|Sophia
|60
|Containment Bay P1T6
|N/A
|N/A
|Phantom Flurry
|Suzaku
|70
|Hell’s Kier
|N/A
|N/A
|Nightbloom
|Tsukuyomi
|70
|Castrum Fluminis
|N/A
|N/A
|Both Ends
|Qitian Dasheng
|70
|The Swallow’s Compass
|N/A
|N/A
All Patch 6.45 Final Fantasy XIV Blue Mage Spells
Information at the time of writing is still to be found about the specifics of each enemy needed to gain theThis article will be immediately updated when the information is discovered. However, there has been new Blue Mage job unlock quests added that will likely let you learn some new spells upon completion. I would recommend starting these as soon as possible.
The first quest “And the Crowd Goes Mild” can be started in Ul’dah at the Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) given by Martyn. You will need to be at least level 70 as a Blue Mage to start the quest. Along with that you need to have finised the “Reflections in Crystal” quest and “A Future in Blue”.
The unlock quests after “And the Crowd Goes Mild” are still unknown for their names but the starting location of each quest is given. These quests need to be completed in order, I have listed each quest below for you which will be updated with their names and any related spell when known.
- And the Crowd Goes Mild — Blue Mage Level 70 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | Martyn
- ??? — Blue Mage Level 73 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | P’yandih
- ??? — Blue Mage Level 75 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | P’yandih
- ??? — Blue Mage Level 78 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | P’yandih
- ??? — Blue Mage Level 80 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | Martyn
- ??? — Blue Mage Level 80 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | Martyn
Patch 6.45 Added Spells
|Spell
|Enemy to Learn Spell From
|Rank
|Related Location/Situation
|Sea Shanty
|???
|Five Star
|Matoya’s Relict
|Being Mortal
|???
|Five Star
|The Dancing Plague
|Apokalypsis
|???
|Five Star
|Amaurot
|Divination Rune
|???
|Four Star
|The Dancing Plague
|Dimensional Shift
|???
|Four Star
|Eden’s Gate: Resurrection
|Wild Rage
|???
|Four Star
|The Heroes’ Gauntlet
|Ruby Dynamics
|???
|Four Star
|Cinder Drift
|Breath of Magic
|???
|Three Star
|??? (Potentially related to the quests)
|Force Field
|???
|Three Star
|??? (Potentially related to the quests)
|Winged Reprobation
|???
|Three Star
|The Crown of The Immaculate
|Deep Clean
|???
|Three Star
|The Grand Cosmos
|Conviction Marcato
|???
|Three Star
|Mt Gulag
|Laser Eye
|???
|Three Star
|Eden’s Promise: Eternity
|Mortal Flame
|???
|Three Star
|The Grand Cosmos
|Candy Cane
|???
|Two Star
|Dohn Mheg
|Right Round
|???
|Two Star
|Malikah’s Well
|Peat Pelt
|???
|Two Star
|Matoya’s Relict
|Schiltron
|???
|One Star
|Amh Araeng
|Rehydration
|???
|One Star
|Amh Araeng
|Goblin Punch
|???
|One Star
|Kholusia
I must say, after you have learned all of the Blue Mage spells, you will certainly be hard-pressed to find enemies in the open world that can withstand the wrath of all of your spell-casting. Everything listed in the tables above is all you need to know about how to acquire each Blue Mage spell in Final Fantasy XIV.
Authors Note: I have been playing Final Fantasy XIV on my PlayStation 5 and have a deep interest in the community founded over the years.
- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023