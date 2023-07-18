How to Unlock All Blue Mage Spells in FFXIV (Updated for Patch 6.45)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XIV has plenty of jobs to level up and Blue Mages are without a doubt one of the most efficient classes in terms of versatility, especially if you learn all of their spells. There is plenty of reason to go on the hunt for each spell but I know that it will take a very long time. Thankfully, this article will take you through how to unlock every single Blue Mage spell in Final Fantasy XIV.

Table of Contents:

How to Unlock Blue Mage Spells in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to start unlocking Blue Mage spells you will have to of course first unlock Blue Mage as a job. You will be able to start the unlock quest when you are at least level 50 on one main job class. The starting location of the Unlock Quest is found at (X:10, Y:11) and given by the Yellowjacket in the plaza of Limsa Lominsa.

When you have obtained the Blue Mage job after the quest, you will be able to learn spells by watching enemies cast particular spells/being in their area. You will also have to defeat the enemy after they cast the spell fully in order to get the chance of learning the spell.

Unlock Requirement for Every Blue Mage Spell in Final Fantasy XIV

I would recommend keeping this page up while you are looking for each of the spells so you have an easy reference of each location for the spells. I have split the spells into their respective star ranks so it’s much easier for you to find those you are looking for the most. This is instead of having to trawl through an entire page of spells in one table — pick and search for them as you like!

In order to keep spells even easier for you to find, I have also listed the quickest ways to find each spell in terms of enemies. There are sometimes a few extra enemies where you can get the spell but the enemies listed are the quickest to reach. However, if you run into the spell you are looking for through another enemy you can unlock it from them too.

These lists have been written by way of my own in-game experience along with research from the Final Fantasy XIV Wiki and FFXIV Collect due to the sheer number of spells.

One Star Blue Mage Spells

There are plenty of excellent rank one Blue Mage spells to collect such as Ice Spikes, Loom, and Choco Meteor. Most of your time looking for the rank one spells will be spent in various open-world regions and I know you will find plenty of gorgeous views along the way.

Within the table, there is a column labeled “Minimum Level Required to Learn” and this just means what level you need to be to acquire the spell. However, for those spells which mention “Level one”, sometimes you could tag along with friends to see an enemy use a spell in a high-level area when you are still of a lower level, and still learn the spell. I wouldn’t recommend that but it is an option for you.

Spell Enemy(s) to Learn the Spell From Minimum Level Required to Learn Related Location/Situation Coordinates Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement Water Cannon N/A Level one N/A N/A Automatically unlocked Triple Trident Gyorai Quickstrike (Elite Mark)



Ebisu Catfish Level one Yanxia (X: 28.0, Y: 7.0) if looking for the Catfish. Can be unlocked via the Elite Mark enemy along with the Catfish. Ultravibration Kongamato Level one The Peaks (Gyr Abania) (X: 11.0, Y: 25.0) N/A Mind Blast Galvanth the Dominator 16 Tam-Tara Deepcroft Dungeon N/A N/A Flying Sardine Apkallu Level one Eastern La Noscea (X: 27.0, Y: 35.0) N/A Moon Flute N/A 50 N/A N/A Complete 10 stages in Masked Carnivale. You will need to start “The Real Folk Blues” unlock quest in Ul’dah from level 50 as a Blue Mage. Self-Destruct Glide Bomb



Blasting Cap



Arena Cherry Bomb Level one Western Thanalan



Copperbell Mines (Dungeon)





N/A

(X: 27, Y: 16)



N/A







N/A











Stage eight of Masked Carnivale. Ice Spikes Trickster Imp



Vandalous Imp 12 Central Shroud



Eastern Thanalan (X: 28, Y: 24)



(X: 15, Y: 19) N/A Loom Dantalion 50 Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard) N/A N/A Acorn Bomb Treant Sapling 12 North Shroud, Central Shroud, or the East Shroud. Can be found in the Central Shroud at (X: 27, Y: 15) N/A Blood Drain Chigoe



Sun Bat



Cave Bat Level five Central Shroud



Central Thanalan



Lower La Noscea (X: 25, Y:19)



(X: 26, Y: 18)



(X: 27, Y: 16) N/A Frog Legs Poroggo Level one The Dravanian Hinterlands (X: 12, Y: 34) N/A Chirp Stolas Level one The Dravanian Hinterlands N/A The Stolas is a Rank A Elite Mark. Cactguard Sabotender Guardia 50 Sunken Temple of Qarn (Hard) N/A N/A Avail Queen Hawk 60 Saint Mocianne’s Arboretum N/A N/A Feculent Flood Tokkapchi 70 Saint Mocianne’s Arboretum (Hard) N/A N/A Choco Meteor Courser Chocobo 53 The Dravanian Forelands (X: 37, Y: 23) N/A Aetherial Spark Luminare Level one The Lochs N/A Rank A Elite Mark Devour Decaying Gourmand 50 Lost City of Amdapor N/A N/A

Two Star Blue Mage Spells

Final Sting is a two-star rank Blue Mage spell, and it is one of the most powerful Blue Mage spells you can unlock. Many will be on the lookout for this spell so it is listed first and foremost in the table. Other spells in the list shouldn’t be neglected though as there are still plenty of other two-rank spells worth the effort required to gain them.

Spell Enemy(s) to Learn the Spell From Minimum Level Required to Learn Related Location/Situation Coordinates Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement Final Sting Killer Wespe Level one Middle La Noscea (X: 15, Y: 15) N/A Blaze Alte Roite 70 Deltascape V1.0 N/A N/A Drill Cannons Magitek Vanguard H-2 Level one Northern Thanalan (X: 16, Y: 15) N/A Plain Cracker Sandstone Golem Level one Southern Thanalan (X: 24, Y: 13) Song of Torment Siren



Aglaope 50 Pharos Sirius



II Mheg N/A



N/A N/A



Rank S Elite Mark Bristle Wild Boar Level one East Shroud (X: 18, Y: 24) N/A Level 5 Petrify Manor Sentry 28 Haukke Manor N/A N/A Off-Guard N/A Level one N/A N/A Learn five spells in total. The Look Anantaboga Level one Amdapor Keep N/A N/A Bomb Toss Goblin Fisher and Goblin Gambler Level one Middle La Noscea (X: 24, Y: 21) N/A Peculiar Light Lentic Mudpuppy 45 Mor Dhona (X: 13, Y: 10) N/A The Dragon’s Voice Chimera 38 Cutter’s Cry N/A N/A The Ram’s Voice Chimera 38 Cutter’s Cry N/A N/A Transfusion N/A Level one N/A N/A Learn 20 spells in total. Kaltstrahl Jagd Doll 60 Alexander — The Cuff of Father N/A N/A Electrogenesis Conodont 50 Sea of Clouds (X: 26, Y: 33) N/A Alpine Draft Griffin 51 Sea of Clouds (X: 36, Y: 9) N/A Malediction of Water Sai Taisui 70 The Swallow’s Compass N/A N/A Tingle Ebisu Catfish Level one Yanxia (X: 28, Y: 7) N/A Exuviation Wamoura 50 Lost City of Amdapor N/A N/A Stotram Lakshmi 67 Emanation N/A N/A Launcher Armored Weapon 60 Baelsar’s Wall N/A N/A White Knight’s Tour White Knight 57 The Vault N/A N/A Black Knight’s Tour Black Knight 57 The Vault N/A N/A Eerie Soundwave Arioch 50 Lost City of Amdapor N/A N/A Magic Hammer Apanda 60 The Great Gubal Library (Hard) N/A N/A Revenge Blast N/A 50 N/A N/A Learn 50 spells in total. Saintly Beam Phantom Train 70 Sigmascape V1.0 N/A N/A The Rose of Destruction Ivon Coeurlfist 70 The Temple of The Fist N/A N/A Basic Instinct Master Coeurl Level one Upper La Noscea (X: 8, Y: 21) N/A

Three Star Blue Mage Spells

The three star Blue Mage spells have plenty of versatility and it is worthwhile going on the journey for all of these. A few more of the spells in this category just require you to learn a lot of spells so if you have already been working through obtaining the spells above then this will take less time for you. Otherwise, I recommend just moving onto other lists if you have not met the requirement for some of the learned spell ammounts.

Spell Enemy to Learn the Spell From Minimum Level Required to Learn Related Location/Situation Coordinates Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement Flying Frenzy Zu 50 Pharos Sirius N/A N/A Ink Jet Kraken 50 Sastasha (Hard) N/A N/A Protean Wave Living Liquid 60 Alexander — The Arm of Father N/A N/A Pom Cure Furryfoot Kupli Kipp 50 Thornmarch (Hard) N/A N/A Reflux Cloud Wyvern 50 The Churning Mists (X: 24, Y: 31) N/A Whistle Jhammel 56 The Peaks (X: 26, Y: 30) N/A Angel’s Snack N/A 70 Whalaquee Totem N/A Be a Level 70 Blue Mage. Fire Angon Fruminoius Koheel Ja 50 The Wanderer’s Palace (Hard) N/A N/A Faze Qiqirn Shellsweeper Level one Central Thanalan (X: 15, Y: 19) N/A Bad Breath Stroper (or Morbols) Level one Central Shroud (X: 12, Y: 23) N/A White Wind N/A Level one N/A N/A Learn a total of ten spells. Toad Oil Giggling Gigantoad Level one Western Thanalan (X: 15, Y: 7) N/A Condensed Libra Mechanoscribe 60 The Great Gubal Library (Hard) N/A N/A Tatami-Gaeshi Dojun-maru (non-boss enemies) 70 Kugane Castle N/A N/A Matra Magic N/A 70 N/A N/A Learn a total of 100 spells. Dragon Force N/A 70 N/A N/A Learn a total of 100 spells.

Four Star Blue Mage Spells

After you have concluded your search for the majority of three star spells, you may want to aim for acquiring some of the four star spells before any of the five star ones. However, no matter what you decide to go for first, you won’t need to feel limited thanks to how diverse the spells all are. Keep pushing onwards with the spell search and you will be one of the best Blue Mages in Eorzea!

Spell Enemy to Learn the Spell From Minimum Level Required to Learn Related Location/Situation Coordinates Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement Aqua Breath Leviathan 50 The Whorleater N/A N/A Sharpened Knife Tonberry King 50 The Wanderer’s Palace N/A N/A 4-Tonze Weight Ultros 50 The Dragon’s Neck N/A N/A Mighty Guard N/A Level one N/A N/A Learn a total of ten spells. Missile Enkidu (or Guardian) 50 Battle in the Big Keep (Sigmascape V3.0 if looking for the Guardian) N/A N/A 1000 Needles Sabotender Bailaor Level one Southern Thanalan (X: 16, Y: 14) N/A Diamondback Cuca Fera 50 The Stone Vigil (Hard) N/A N/A Sticky Tongue Toxic Toad Level one Central Thanalan (X: 26, Y: 19) N/A Snort Typhon 50 The Dragon’s Neck N/A N/A Glower Coincounter 47 The Aurum Vale N/A N/A High Voltage ADS 50 Binding Coil of Bahamut T1 N/A N/A Flame Thrower Magitek Gunship 50 The Keeper of the Lake N/A N/A Northerlies Yeti 50 Snowcloak N/A N/A Tail Screw Karlabos 50 Sastasha (Hard) N/A N/A Doom N/A 50 N/A N/A You must complete 20 stages in the Masked Carnivale for this spell. Sonic Boom Zu 50 Pharos Sirius N/A N/A Level 5 Death Page 64 59 The Great Gubal Library N/A N/A Abyssal Transfixion Ash 58 Haukke Manor (Hard) N/A N/A Gobskin Alexandrian Hider 60 Alexander — The Breath of the Creator N/A N/A Angel Whisper N/A 60 N/A N/A You must complete 30 stages in the Masked Carnivale for this spell. Perpetual Ray The Manipulator 60 Alexander — The Burden of the Father N/A N/A Aetheric Mimicry Ghrah Luminary (non-boss enemies) 60 Pharos Sirius (Hard) N/A N/A Chelonian Gate Genbu 70 Hell’s Lid N/A N/A Mustard Bomb Omega 70 Alphascape V3.0 N/A N/A Cold Fog Mist Dragon Heads 70 The Burn N/A N/A Peripheral Synthesis Omega 70 Alphascape V3.0 N/A N/A Hydro Pull Kelpie 70 The Drowned City of Skalla N/A N/A

Five Star Blue Mage Spells

Finally, there are the five-star Blue Mage spells to find which are of course tied to some of the more difficult trials, dungeons, and so forth. However, having five-star spells is going to be a necessity for any player who mains a Blue Mage. They can add that extra bit of spice to your gameplay style and will add some fresh elements to your spell-casting.

Spell Enemy to Learn the Spell From Minimum Level Required to Learn Related Location/Situation Coordinates Miscellaneous Unlock Requirement Glass Dance Shiva 50 Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme) N/A N/A Eruption Ifrit 20 Bowl of Embers N/A N/A Mountain Buster Titan 50 The Navel (Hard) N/A N/A Feather Rain Garuda 50 The Howling Eye (Extreme) N/A N/A Shock Strike Ramuh 50 The Striking Tree (Hard) N/A N/A J Kick Brute Justice 60 Alexander, The Burden of the Son N/A N/A Veil of the Whorl Leviathan 50 The Whorleater (Hard) N/A N/A Surpanakha Ravana 53 Thok ast Thok (Hard) N/A N/A Quasar Sophia 60 Containment Bay P1T6 N/A N/A Phantom Flurry Suzaku 70 Hell’s Kier N/A N/A Nightbloom Tsukuyomi 70 Castrum Fluminis N/A N/A Both Ends Qitian Dasheng 70 The Swallow’s Compass N/A N/A

All Patch 6.45 Final Fantasy XIV Blue Mage Spells

Information at the time of writing is still to be found about the specifics of each enemy needed to gain theThis article will be immediately updated when the information is discovered. However, there has been new Blue Mage job unlock quests added that will likely let you learn some new spells upon completion. I would recommend starting these as soon as possible.

The first quest “And the Crowd Goes Mild” can be started in Ul’dah at the Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) given by Martyn. You will need to be at least level 70 as a Blue Mage to start the quest. Along with that you need to have finised the “Reflections in Crystal” quest and “A Future in Blue”.

The unlock quests after “And the Crowd Goes Mild” are still unknown for their names but the starting location of each quest is given. These quests need to be completed in order, I have listed each quest below for you which will be updated with their names and any related spell when known.

And the Crowd Goes Mild — Blue Mage Level 70 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | Martyn ??? — Blue Mage Level 73 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | P’yandih ??? — Blue Mage Level 75 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | P’yandih ??? — Blue Mage Level 78 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | P’yandih ??? — Blue Mage Level 80 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | Martyn ??? — Blue Mage Level 80 | Ul’dah, Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) | Martyn

Patch 6.45 Added Spells

Spell Enemy to Learn Spell From Rank Related Location/Situation Sea Shanty ??? Five Star Matoya’s Relict Being Mortal ??? Five Star The Dancing Plague Apokalypsis ??? Five Star Amaurot Divination Rune ??? Four Star The Dancing Plague Dimensional Shift ??? Four Star Eden’s Gate: Resurrection Wild Rage ??? Four Star The Heroes’ Gauntlet Ruby Dynamics ??? Four Star Cinder Drift Breath of Magic ??? Three Star ??? (Potentially related to the quests) Force Field ??? Three Star ??? (Potentially related to the quests) Winged Reprobation ??? Three Star The Crown of The Immaculate Deep Clean ??? Three Star The Grand Cosmos Conviction Marcato ??? Three Star Mt Gulag Laser Eye ??? Three Star Eden’s Promise: Eternity Mortal Flame ??? Three Star The Grand Cosmos Candy Cane ??? Two Star Dohn Mheg Right Round ??? Two Star Malikah’s Well Peat Pelt ??? Two Star Matoya’s Relict Schiltron ??? One Star Amh Araeng Rehydration ??? One Star Amh Araeng Goblin Punch ??? One Star Kholusia

I must say, after you have learned all of the Blue Mage spells, you will certainly be hard-pressed to find enemies in the open world that can withstand the wrath of all of your spell-casting. Everything listed in the tables above is all you need to know about how to acquire each Blue Mage spell in Final Fantasy XIV.

Authors Note: I have been playing Final Fantasy XIV on my PlayStation 5 and have a deep interest in the community founded over the years.

- This article was updated on July 18th, 2023