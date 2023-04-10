How to Fix Final Fantasy XIV Launcher Not Loading

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XIV players will be familiar with maintenance happening on the game from time to time but it can be confusing when the launcher doesn’t load. The last thing people will want to happen when they are about to sit down for the day and enjoy some of Eorzea is to be met with a launcher issue. This article will take you through how to fix the Final Fantasy XIV launcher not loading.

Fixing the Final Fantasy XIV Launcher Not Loading

One of the best ways to fix the Final Fantasy XIV Launcher not loading is to try a simple reboot of your PC or Laptop first. Shut it down and power it back up again to open the launcher: You may find that Final Fantasy XIV’s launcher now loads. Sometimes a normal reboot can kickstart everything back into action for the game.

If it does not work and you are seeing nothing on the launcher screen there are other ways to fix it. An officially recommended method is to open the Window’s Control Panel. When here, follow the steps we have listed below.

Click Network and Internet. Click “Internet Options” and then select the “Advanced” tab. Click the blank checkbox/square next to “Use Software Rendering instead of GPU Rendering” to activate it. Be sure to remember you have done this so you can revert it back after. Start the Final Fantasy XIV Launcher up again.

With some luck, you should find that you can now load up the Final Fantasy XIV launcher. If you’re still running into issues then it may be worth trying to run the launcher as an administrator. In order to run the launcher as an administrator hold shift on your keyboard and then right-click the launcher. Select the option which says “Run as Adminstrator” — it will also have a shield next to it as an icon.

Why Does the Final Fantasy XIV Launcher Not Load?

Sometimes there are some system issues that cause the Final Fantasy XIV launcher not to load. These are quite rare so that’s why you won’t see too many people asking about them a lot. However, at times it can be the actual Final Fantasy XIV Launcher that causes the issues so that’s another way.

Trying the steps listed above will let you try and fix the launcher issue.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023