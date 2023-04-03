How to Get Rubellux Weapons in FFXIV, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XIV has a wide range of weapons for you to collect and some Bearers of Light may be on the hunt for Rubellux weapons. Instead of searching for Discal Tomestones across the world, you may prefer to focus on crafting Rubellux equipment. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get Rebellux weapons in FFXIV.

How to Acquire Rubellux Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to get Rubellux weapons in FFXIV, you will need to be at least level 80. You can craft them with Specialist versions of the crafting classes. The Rubellux Daggers for example will require you to be a Specialist Blacksmith. You will also need Ruby Plating which can be looted from the Ruby Weapon in the Extreme Cinder Drift trial.

Related: The Beauty of a Positive Community — An Analysis Through the Lens of Final Fantasy XIV

The crafting materials needed for Rubellux weapons are wide-ranging. Both Ruby Plating and Kingcraft Demimateria are present in all Rubellux weapon crafts. We have listed every material/ingredient that you will need for crafting Rubellux weapons below. There is a selection of seven types of ingredients in one craft — not all of them at once per craft.

Tungsten Steel Ingot

Ruby Plating

Kingcraft Demimateria

Fire Cluster

Earth Cluster

Dwarven Mythril Ingot

Dwarven Mythril Nugget

Alumina Whetstone

Sandalwood Lumber

Onyx

Pliable Glass Fiber

Enchanted Dimythrite Ink

Wind Cluster

Prismatic Ingot

Ice Cluster

Lightning Cluster

Crimson Firesand

If crafting’s not your style, you can also buy the Rubellux weapons from the Market Boards found in Final Fantasy XIV. These will be quite pricy so be sure to bear that in mind.

All Rubellux Weapons in FFXIV

There are 18 Rubellux weapons for you to collect in Final Fantasy XIV. Ranging from a bow for Archers or even a shield for Paladins and Gladiators: A lot is on offer with the Rubellux set. You can find a complete list of the Rubellux weapons in the table created below.

Weapon Name Rubellux Astrometer Rubellux Battleaxe Rubellux Bow Paladin’s Rubellux Arms — Contains both a Rubellux Broadsword and Rubellux Shield Rubellux Cane Rubellux Cesti Rubellux Chakrams Rubellux Codex Rubellux Daggers Rubellux Greatsword Rubellux Hanger Rubellux Index Rubellux Knifelock Rubellux Partisan Rubellux Rod Rubellux Samurai Blade Rubellux Sawback

How to Get Kingcraft Demimateria in Final Fantasy XIV

One of the core crafting ingredients for Rubellux weapons is Kingcraft Demimateria. You can obtain this by purchasing it from various Scrip Exchange vendors such as the one in Limsa Lominsa’s Lower Decks. You may also choose to try and acquire the Demimateria by desynthesizing some Stormblood weapons and armor.

Now that you know how to get the Kingcraft Demimateria you can take the leap of faith and start the process of crafting Rubellux weapons in Final Fantasy XIV.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2023