Final Fantasy XIV now has had the long-awaited expansion Endwalker launch recently for the experience. The Final Fantasy XIV community has been indulging itself in everything new the game has to offer. New and old players alike are making their way through the quests and levelling up while taking in the magnificent atmosphere that the experience always has had. One particular item that players have been aiming to obtain quickly and efficiently is the new ‘Discal Tomestones’ and this is due to the fact that they will be able to be used for purchasing new weapons when the new vendors arrive very soon. This guide will take you through the process of how to get Discal Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV.

What Discal Tomestones are in Final Fantasy XIV

Discal Tomestones as aforementioned are a type of material that can soon be used as a currency for new vendors to be able to purchase weapons and the like. In turn, the official description of the item reads as follows: ‘A surpassingly small means of storing knowledge, this style of tomestone never truly caught on amongst the Allagans due to the ease of accidentally dropping, pulverizing, or mistaking the discs for sweets.’

There is a vast amount of lore behind every item and this particular resource is no different with lore enthusiasts sure to be picking apart every detail that they can get their hands on in the experience.

How to Get Discal Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV

The process of getting Discal Tomestones is a time-consuming one, they are a ‘basic’ level material but in order to get them, you have to first go through a challenging raid. Once you have completed the main Endwalker DLC story campaign missions, you can then now begin the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid and this is your key to obtaining Discal Tomestones. You will need to defeat a range of bosses and once you do, you will begin earning the ‘Unsung Blade of Asphodelos’. This item is important as you need to earn a total of seven ‘Unsung blades’ to earn one Discal Tomestone.

It should be noted that only one ‘Unsung Blade of Asphodelos’ can be earned per week and hence, it will take some time to gather a lot of Discal Tomestones. Whenever you have seven of the blades, you can head to one of two particular vendors to make the trade. You will be able to find one vendor named Mylenie in Labyrinthos at the exact coordinates X:8.4, Y:27.6. Or you can find Djole in Radz-at-Han at the exact coordinates once again of X:10.3, Y:9.6. Both of these vendors will likely have the same items for sale and trading with your character.

As can be observed, the process of obtaining Discal Tomestones will be a long one, but it will likely all be worth it for the new loot you receive in the DLC. Whether you’re going after Discal Tomestones or those all-important seals, there is something for everyone in Final Fantasy XIV this month.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.