With the giant areas and continuous expansions that Final Fantasy XIV provides to the players, there is tons of content to keep you busy. While most content will take time to get used to, finding resources can be even more difficult, especially if it is on the rarer side. Manderium Meteorite is one of those resources that can be collected and traded for exclusive items, making it very valuable to get your hands on. If you are having trouble finding this rare resource, look no further, as we will detail how to add it to your inventory quickly.

How to Get Manderium Meteorite in Final Fantasy XIV

Players are asked to collect Manderium Meteorite during Manderville’s quest, and in return, the game will reward players with Relic Weapons. Square Enix recently added these weapons to the game in patch 6.25, and they are turning out to be quite powerful, making this quest worthwhile.

The only way to get Manderium Meteorite in Final Fantasy XIV is by trading Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy. Trading 500 of these tomestones to Jubrunnah in Radz-at-Han will grant you Manderium Meteorite, which sounds like a lot, but it isn’t. Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy recently is no longer part of a weekly limit, making it quite simple to farm these as much as you would like daily. You can receive these items in a few ways: through daily roulettes and hunts or by completing level 90 duties in-game.

Tips to Get Allagan Tomestones

Each daily roulette will grant you 40 Tomestones while completing a random dungeon level 90 or above will award you 50 Tomestones. The Leveling, Trials, Main Scenario, Alliance Raids, Normal Raids, Mentor, and Frontline Roulettes will reward Tomestones if you enter them with a level 90 job. Continuously doing these objectives will reward you with more than enough Tomestones to go ahead and trade to Jubrunnah for Manderium Meteorite.

Now you can progress in Manderville’s quest and get one step closer to obtaining the power Relic Weapons. Quests weren’t the only updates the new patch brought, as they also added excellent new furniture you can add to your home for more customization. Check out our furniture guide to have the most incredible house on the block!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.