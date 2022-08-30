All New Furniture in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 and How to Get It

A bunch of new content has been added to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.2. From the new story, new raids, and the island sanctuaries, players have a lot of stuff to work through. But once players are done with all the new content, they will want to sit back and relax in their homes with all of the new furniture that was added to Final Fantasy XIV. Let’s go over every new piece of furniture added to Final Fantasy XIV and how you can get it.
All Of The New Final Fantasy XIV Furniture
Outdoor Furniture:
- Camping Tent – Crafted by level 90 Weaver
- Damaged Highland Turret – Currently unknown
- Shoveled Snow – Sold by housing merchants for 4,000 Gil
- Bamboo Fence – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter
- Camping Furniture – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter
- Elpis Stone Pillar – Sold by Aisara in Elpis for 50 Bicolor Gemstones
- Chocobo Stable Essentials – Sold by Horrendous Hoarder for 1,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie
- Far Eastern Well – Sold by housing merchants for 7,500 Gil
- Far Eastern Lamppostt – Sold by housing merchants for 3,500 Gil
Indoor Furnishing:
- Goal Partition Door – Sold by the Mark Quartermaster for 1,000 Wolf Marks
- Goal Partition – Sold by the Mark Quartermaster for 1,000 Wolf Marks
- Kugane Phasmascape – Sold by housing merchants for 10,000 Gil
- Costa del Sol Phasmascape – Sold by housing merchants for 10,000 Gil
- Garlean Stove – Sold by Zawawa in Garlemald for 100 Bicolor Gemstones
- Farmers Straw Bed- Sold by Horrendous Hoarder for 1,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie
- Mummer’s Shelf – Sold by Kasumi in The Gold Saucer for 8,800 Gil
- Rousing Chronometer – Crafted by level 90 Blacksmiths
- Simple Basket – Sold by housing merchants for 1,200 Gil
- Storm’s Crown Sword Stand – Crafted by level 90 Blacksmiths
- Countertop Coffee Service – Crafted by level 90 Culinarians
- Cheese Fondue Set – Crafted by level 90 Culinarians
- Coconut Water – Sold by Horrendous Hoarder for 1,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie
- Imitation Stained Crystal Roundel – Crafted by level 90 Goldsmiths
- Wondrous Windoor – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter
- Korpokkur Chronometer – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter
- Hanging Planter Branch – Crafted by level 90 Alchemist
- Wall-Climbing Ivy – Currently unknown
- Hydaelyn, as We Know Her – Sold by housing merchants for 1,000 Gil
- Wall-mounted Wings – Sold by housing merchants for 2,000 Gil
- Side-tied Curtain – Crafted by level 90 Weaver
- Exciting Neon Wall Light – Currently unknown
- Natural Wooden Beam – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter
- Flagstone Steps – Submarine Reward
- Flagstone Loft – Submarine Reward
- Beyond Gloam’s Veil – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil
- Love and Loss – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil
- Wherewith We Learn – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil
- Business’s Pleasure – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil
- Scion of Wisdom – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil
- Discernment – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil
- Adventure Calls – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil
- Bill of Contritions (S-1) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,750,000 Gil
- Bill of Contritions (S-2) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,562,500 Gil
- Bill of Contritions (S-3) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,375,000 Gil
- Bill of Contritions (S-4) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,187,500 Gil
- Bill of Contritions (S-5) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,000,000 Gil
- Bill of Deep Contrition (M-1) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 20,000,000
- Bill of Deep Contrition (M-2) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 19,000,000
- Bill of Deep Contrition (M-3) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 18,000,000
- Bill of Deep Contrition (M-4) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 17,000,000
- Bill of Deep Contrition (M-5) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 16,000,000
- Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-1) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 50,000,000
- Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-2) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 47,500,000
- Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-3) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 45,000,000
- Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-4) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 42,500,000
- Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-5) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 40,000,000
Most of the furniture added in this update will be crafted by either yourself or someone else and bought off the market board. If you do feel like picking up any of the new furniture you should try to craft it yourself though since it can help with leveling your crafting jobs and allow you to take on all of the custom deliveries. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.
Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.