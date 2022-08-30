All New Furniture in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 and How to Get It

A bunch of new content has been added to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.2. From the new story, new raids, and the island sanctuaries, players have a lot of stuff to work through. But once players are done with all the new content, they will want to sit back and relax in their homes with all of the new furniture that was added to Final Fantasy XIV. Let’s go over every new piece of furniture added to Final Fantasy XIV and how you can get it.

All Of The New Final Fantasy XIV Furniture

Outdoor Furniture:

Camping Tent – Crafted by level 90 Weaver

Damaged Highland Turret – Currently unknown

Shoveled Snow – Sold by housing merchants for 4,000 Gil

Bamboo Fence – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter

Camping Furniture – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter

Elpis Stone Pillar – Sold by Aisara in Elpis for 50 Bicolor Gemstones

Chocobo Stable Essentials – Sold by Horrendous Hoarder for 1,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie

Far Eastern Well – Sold by housing merchants for 7,500 Gil

Far Eastern Lamppostt – Sold by housing merchants for 3,500 Gil

Indoor Furnishing:

Goal Partition Door – Sold by the Mark Quartermaster for 1,000 Wolf Marks

Goal Partition – Sold by the Mark Quartermaster for 1,000 Wolf Marks

Kugane Phasmascape – Sold by housing merchants for 10,000 Gil

Costa del Sol Phasmascape – Sold by housing merchants for 10,000 Gil

Garlean Stove – Sold by Zawawa in Garlemald for 100 Bicolor Gemstones

Farmers Straw Bed- Sold by Horrendous Hoarder for 1,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie

Mummer’s Shelf – Sold by Kasumi in The Gold Saucer for 8,800 Gil

Rousing Chronometer – Crafted by level 90 Blacksmiths

Simple Basket – Sold by housing merchants for 1,200 Gil

Storm’s Crown Sword Stand – Crafted by level 90 Blacksmiths

Countertop Coffee Service – Crafted by level 90 Culinarians

Cheese Fondue Set – Crafted by level 90 Culinarians

Coconut Water – Sold by Horrendous Hoarder for 1,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie

Imitation Stained Crystal Roundel – Crafted by level 90 Goldsmiths

Wondrous Windoor – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter

Korpokkur Chronometer – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter

Hanging Planter Branch – Crafted by level 90 Alchemist

Wall-Climbing Ivy – Currently unknown

Hydaelyn, as We Know Her – Sold by housing merchants for 1,000 Gil

Wall-mounted Wings – Sold by housing merchants for 2,000 Gil

Side-tied Curtain – Crafted by level 90 Weaver

Exciting Neon Wall Light – Currently unknown

Natural Wooden Beam – Crafted by level 90 Carpenter

Flagstone Steps – Submarine Reward

Flagstone Loft – Submarine Reward

Beyond Gloam’s Veil – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil

Love and Loss – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil

Wherewith We Learn – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil

Business’s Pleasure – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil

Scion of Wisdom – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil

Discernment – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil

Adventure Calls – Purchased from Duremert in The Pillars for 20,000 Gil

Bill of Contritions (S-1) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,750,000 Gil

Bill of Contritions (S-2) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,562,500 Gil

Bill of Contritions (S-3) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,375,000 Gil

Bill of Contritions (S-4) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,187,500 Gil

Bill of Contritions (S-5) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 3,000,000 Gil

Bill of Deep Contrition (M-1) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 20,000,000

Bill of Deep Contrition (M-2) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 19,000,000

Bill of Deep Contrition (M-3) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 18,000,000

Bill of Deep Contrition (M-4) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 17,000,000

Bill of Deep Contrition (M-5) -Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 16,000,000

Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-1) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 50,000,000

Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-2) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 47,500,000

Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-3) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 45,000,000

Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-4) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 42,500,000

Bill of Deepest Contrition (L-5) – Purchased from the Housing Lottery Clerk for 40,000,000

Most of the furniture added in this update will be crafted by either yourself or someone else and bought off the market board. If you do feel like picking up any of the new furniture you should try to craft it yourself though since it can help with leveling your crafting jobs and allow you to take on all of the custom deliveries. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.