Best Ways to Farm Bicolor Gemstones Fast in Final Fantasy XIV

There are many different currencies in Final Fantasy XIV, from Gil to Tomestones there are plenty of currencies to get. Bicolor Gemstones are one of the newer currencies added to Final Fantasy XIV but it shouldn’t be overlooked. The number of useful items you can buy with this currency rivals what you can buy with just normal Gil, with a decent amount of Gemstone exclusive items that any collects may want. Let’s go over the best way to farm Bicolor Gemstones in Final Fantasy XIV.

Best Ways to Farm Bicolor Gemstones in Final Fantasy XIV

Since the only way to get Bicolor Gemstones is by doing FATEs, the best way to farm them up will be by FATE Training. FATE Training is where you get a party together and run from FATE to FATE in an area completing every one that you can without stopping. This is quite easy to do especially if you can get a large enough party together, with a big enough party it should take the time to clear FATEs down to just a few minutes.

If you don’t want to bother with forming a whole party, you can go about FATE Training alone, it will just be a bit slower. If you are choosing to do this method you will want to pick your class accordingly, the best class to do it with would be any DPS as that will allow you to clear the FATE as fast as possible, but you will have to worry about dying. Playing a tank would lower the risk of dying during a FATE but it will drastically slow your clear speed.

You can also summon your Chocobo to help keep you alive while you clear FATEs by either making it tank for you or being a healer to keep you alive. Also eating the best food possible will help improve your stats and clear FATEs a bit easier.

While going at FATEs as a higher level class than recommended won’t work, you can abuse the level sync system to stay alive if you feel like you are going to die while working on a FATE. If you get close to dying, simply click the level sync button again to de-sync your level, and the enemies of the FATE can no longer hurt you. Just be careful as a DOT being on you might still kill you when you unlevel sync.

Follow these steps and you will be able to easily farm Bicolor Gemstones in Final Fantasy XIV and get all the items you want with them and you will want some of the items that are sold. From Triple Triad Cards to minions, Bicolor Gemstone vendors have a lot of exclusive items that you can only get from them. Not only can you get those items as well as some neat furniture, but you can also get tier seven and eight materia from them.

While tiers seven and eight may not be the highest tier of materia you can get, it is much easier and cheaper to get your hands on these materia than some of the higher-tier materia. This makes it perfect for putting materia on jobs’ gear that you like to play but that you don’t plan on taking into the highest tier of content in the game. If you need any more help with Final Fantasy XIV make sure to check out our other guides.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PC.