How-to-play-Leap-of-Faith-in-Final-Fantasy-XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a host of activities happening all the time for players to enjoy. When people are certain they don’t have to worry about finding out how to check server status because of an outage, they can dive into all of the content such as Leaps of Faith that happen on a regular basis. GATES are available in The Gold Saucer and this stands for ‘Gold Saucer Active Time Events’, these are activities that are run often but can only be accessed during particular times. This article will take you through how to play the Leap of Faith in Final Fantasy XIV.

Playing Leap of Faith in Final Fantasy XIV

Shown in the image above is the area you will have to travel to in the Gold Saucer when it is time to play Leap of Faith. When you are walking around The Gold Saucer, every hour/hour and a certain set of minutes after such as 20 minutes after the hour, a notification will pop up on your screen that a GATE is available. This is when you head to the area above and there will be a quest for you to accept. This is a GATE and there is a chance that is a Leap of Faith for you to play through. “The Gridanian Envoy,” “The Ul’dahn Envoy,” or “The Lominsan Envoy.”

If you are still to reach The Gold Saucer in your Final Fantasy XIV playthrough then you can do so by completing any of the following quests:

The Gridanian Envoy

The Lominsan Envoy

The Ul’dahn Envoy

After that, you can go to Ul’dah and complete the unlock quest named ‘It Could Happen to You’ which will start the process of you reaching The Gold Saucer. It should be noted that this quest can be found at around coordinates X: 9.5 – 9.6 and Y: 9.0 in the Steps of Nald.

How Often Does the Sylphstep Leap of Faith Run?

The new Sylph Leap of Faith runs by way of the usual GATE process mentioned above. These run every 40 minutes past the hour in the actual Earth time. This means that you will always be able to have a chance of playing through this Leap of Faith while it is active in the GATE Schedule. If you are looking for the names of all the other events for the GATES then you can visit Entrance Square in the Gold Saucer and talk to the attendant. From there speak to them about ‘Events’ and then you can choose to talk about the GATE Schedule.

After you have played through some Leaps of Faith, you can always learn how to get the Nier Pod Mount from the Gold Saucer after completing a certain Alliance Raid and you can spend even more time within the golden environment.

Final Fantasy XIV is available at this very moment on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023