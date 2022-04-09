FFXIV: How to Get the Nier Pod Mount

Final Fantasy XIV has a vast array of mounts to obtain and with many patches and updates, more mounts are introduced for players to eagerly try and get. One such mount that players will be frantically trying to acquire with the latest 6.1 patch when it releases is the Pod 602 mount which fans of the Nier series will be very familiar with. If you are wanting to showcase your enjoyment of the series or simply want to look stylish with a flying robot mount, then this pod will be an excellent addition for you to obtain! This guide will inform you of how you can get the FFXIV Nier pod mount.

How To Get The FFXIV Nier Pod Mount

When Patch 6.1 goes live on April 12, you will be able to get the Nier pod mount from the Gold Saucer after completing the Nier-themed Alliance Raid series in the Shadowbringers expansion. You will need to complete the ‘Brave New World’ quest, which involves The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach raid, in order to unlock the Pod mount. After completing that quest, you will be able to purchase the Pod 602 Identification Key with MGP at the Manderville Gold Saucer.

Nier has been a great crossover for FFXIV from the raid that was released to other items that have made their way into the experience. Indeed, there have been many other games that have had Nier collaborations and this shows the excellent interest in the series from gamers around the world. Further, with Patch 6.1, there will be many other great additions to the game, so being around for its release will not only give you an opportunity to get the Nier Pod but it will ultimately open up many other great avenues of endeavors for you and your Final Fantasy XIV experience.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on April 9th, 2022