Final Fantasy XIV April 3 Maintenance Schedule: When Does FFXIV Downtime End?

Final Fantasy XIV has thousands of players each and every day so when maintenance begins for the game, it can catch many by surprise. The last thing you’d want to happen when preparing for an Alliance Raid is to suddenly have maintenance take place. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy XIV Maintenance Schedule for early April.

Final Fantasy XIV Maintenance Schedule for April 3 (Patch 6.38)

Final Fantasy XIV will have downtime from now on April 3 until April 4 at 6am ET/3am PT. You will not be able to access the main game until the time mentioned. A vital piece of maintenance work is happening which is why there is such a long downtime. The Mog Station and Online Store are also down so you won’t be able to purchase anything while waiting.

Along with those services being down, the Companion App is also getting some maintenance during this time. The Final Fantasy Forums are still up though so you can communicate as usual about anything you’d like to through there. Since the maintenance ends in the early morning, you shouldn’t feel too much of a wait.

Why is Final Fantasy XIV Down for Maintenance?

The reason why Final Fantasy XIV is down is that Patch 6.38 is being added to the game for players to enjoy. Not just this but there is also equipment in the process of replacement for the North American Data Centre itself. On top of all that, general game maintenance is also occurring during the downtime — Square Enix is certainly working on a lot right now.

When the maintenance stops and you log back into the game you will be able to begin playing through patch 6.38. This removes weekly limitations on the Pandaemonium: Abyssos and has other changes added along with the patch. Of course, you will also get to appreciate the knowledge that you are a step closer to the upcoming patch 6.4.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2023