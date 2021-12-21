How to Start the Pandaemonium Raid in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

The Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker raid, Pandaemonium, is now available with the release of patch 6.01. Only the first chapter, Pandaemonium: Asphodelos, is available now, but there’s still plenty of content for players to enjoy after completing the main story. The Savage version of the raid won’t be released until patch 6.05, so don’t expect any super hard content for the time being. There’s still time to start grinding for loot and weapons, however. Here’s how to unlock the Pandaemonium raid in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

How to Start Pandaemonium in FFXIV

The Pandaemonium quest chain begins in Old Sharlayan. To unlock the raid, you will need to pick up the quest called “The Crystal from Beyond” by speaking to Nemjiji in Old Sharlayan (X:9.6 Y:11.9). Nemjiji is just a short distance southwest of the Aetheryte Plaza, so you shouldn’t have a hard time finding the quest.

Just like the other Final Fantasy XIV raids, Pandaemonium has a few prerequisites that must be met before you can unlock it. Firstly, you have to complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker,” meaning you must finish the main story of the expansion. You must also be level 90, but that’ll happen naturally if you finish the main story.

While “The Crystal from Beyond” is the first quest in the Pandaemonium questline, you won’t actually unlock the first part of the raid until you complete the follow-up quest, “Where Familiars Dare.” This quest takes place immediately after “The Crystal from Beyond,” so you won’t have to wait too long to start raiding.

How to Get Pandaemonium Gear

Pandaemonium gear will be highly sought after by most endgame players since it is some of the best gear currently available in Final Fantasy XIV. If this is your first time endgame raiding in FFXIV, then you’ll need to learn how loot rules work.

Treasure Coffers will appear when you finish a raid, but they yield special tokens instead of gear. You can exchange these tokens for Pandaemonium gear as long as you have enough. Here’s a list of all the Pandaemonium: Asphodelos gear and their prices.

Item Type Required Token / Number of Tokens Head Unsung Helm of Asphodelos x2 Body Unsung Armor of Asphodelos x4 Hands Unsung Gauntlets of Asphodelos x2 Legs Unsung Chausses of Asphodelos x4 Feet Unsung Greaves of Asphodelos x2 Accessories Unsung Ring of Asphodelos x1

You can only receive one token per boss battle per week, meaning you have the opportunity to obtain four tokens each week. Reward eligibility resets weekly on Tuesday at 12:00 AM PST. Once you have enough tokens for a piece of gear, you can speak to Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X:8.3 Y:27.6) or Djole in Radz-at-Han (X:10.3 Y:9.6) to exchange them.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2021