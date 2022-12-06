Best FFXIV Glamour Pieces: Level Up Your Fashion Game With These Outfits and Items

Final Fantasy XIV players generally love customizing their characters with the vast range of unique clothing options available to them. While some people are busy trying to catch the rarest fish in the game and learning where to catch them, others are more set on making sure they are in the best possible clothes to show off a little bit. This article will thankfully take you through some of the best Final Fantasy XIV Glamour Pieces.

Best Glamour Outfits and Attire for Final Fantasy XIV

No matter what style of character you are looking to forge these Glamor pieces will make sure that you have a brilliant bunch of attire to select from. Some people believe that particular attire will be better suited for specific character races so it will be something that you will need to test with your favorite characters to learn if it matches their aesthetic. Without further ado, here are all of the excellent glamour attire you will want to have on your mind.

Kirimu Coat

Wake Doctor’s Set

Urban Coat

Thavnairian Bustier

Quaintrelle’s Ruffled Dress

Songbird Attire

Calfskin Rider’s Jacket

Sweet Dream Attire

Brave New Y’shtola Attire (Scion Sorceress’s set)

Loyal Butler’s Uniform

Eurekan Armor

Hempen Camise

Choral Sandals

Leather Jackboots

Best Dyes for Glamour in Final Fantasy XIV

Some Dye also goes a long way for ensuring you have a tailored look custom to your specific personality and outfit style. You don’t have to stick with just the regular colors that arrive with your chosen equipment for clothing. Instead, for those that you can, it may be better to add some dye that will alter the color of your chosen piece.

Snow White

Regal Purple

Soot Black

Abyssal Blue

Ruby Red

Canary Yellow

Colibri Pink

Best Glamour Accessories for Final Fantasy XIV

Most outfits wouldn’t be truly complete without a brilliant accessory to go along with them. It might be angel wings or even a parasol but they all add some unique personality to an outfit that will make someone say “wow” in their minds when they see your look.

Bluepowder Pixie Wings

Angel Wings

Fallen Angel Wings

Parasol

False Classic Spectacles

Diabolos Wings

There are plenty of glamour options to happily equip your character with. You will be one of the people shining and in the spotlight in any of the major cities with these outfits on. Whether you are wearing the Wake Doctor’s set after learning how to get it or simply just styling your character in angelic outfits. There is something for everyone.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022