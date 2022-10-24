How to Get the Wake Doctor’s Set and Eat Pumpkin Cookie Emote in Final Fantasy XIV

Halloween is not just around the corner for those who are going out trick-or-treating, gamers will also get their own taste of the sweet and spooky season in Final Fantasy 14. All Saints’ Wake is back and includes a number of awesome items that you can only get during this time of the year. Exclusive items during the All Saints’ Wake include new emotes, furnishings, and a new set of Wake Doctor gear. So how do you get the Wake Doctor’s Set and the Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote? Find out with our guide.

Getting the Wake Doctor Gear Set and the Eat Pumpkin Cookie Emote in Final Fantasy 14

The All Saints’ Wake event lasts until Nov. 1, so you will need to act fast to get these items. To get the Wake Doctor Gear set, you will need to go through the ‘A Mad Masquerade’ seasonal quest. You can start this quest by speaking with the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator in Old Gridania at (X:10.3, Y:9.1). To start this quest, you will need to be at least Level 15.

After you have spoken with the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator, head over to the Mysterious Concoction and interact with it at (X:10.4, Y:9.1) then speak to the Adoring Child at (X:9.1, Y:7.8).

Once you have done that, head back to the Mysterious Concoction (X:10.4, Y:9.1) and interact with it again. From there, speak with the Stout-hearted Husband at (X:11.5, Y:9.1).

Go to (X:12.4, Y:8.9) and interact with the Destination marker. Next, speak to the Wake Doctor at (X:12.5, Y:8.8). After the cutscene, speak with them again.

Once you’ve spoken with them, go to (X:10.8, Y:9.0) and speak with the Papa Gruff-esque Investigator. Choose your answers to convince him to eat the cookie.

Go back to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator at (X:10.2, Y:9.2) to complete the quest and earn the Wake Doctor’s Mask, Wake Doctor’s White Coat, Wake Doctor’s Rubber Gloves, Wake Doctor’s Bottoms, and Wake Doctor’s Shoes. You’ll also received the ‘Many Faces Achievement’ for your efforts.

How to Get the Eat Pumpkin Cookie Emote

To get the Eat Pumpkin Cookie Emote, go to Bespectacled Peddler (X:10.2, Y:9.0) and access the All Saints’ Wake vendor shop. You can get this emote without finishing the quest. The emote is called the Ballroom Etiquette – Pumpkin Pleasures, which will be your Eat Pumpkin Cooke emote.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.