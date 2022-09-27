The Rarest Fish in Final Fantasy XIV and Where to Catch Them

Final Fantasy XIV is always in the minds of Final Fantasy fans and MMORPG players in general. The game is always constantly evolving and while some players are learning how to take amazing screenshots with Gpose, others will be playing through the various quests on offer at all times. Not only that but with the various side activities it is extremely easy to get lost in a spiral of experiencing an abundance of other sections of the game instead of just the quests and one of these is fishing. This article will inform you of some of the rarest fish in Final Fantasy XIV.

Rarest Fish in Final Fantasy XIV and Where to Catch Them

If you are looking to make yourself known across the community as one of the best and most well-known fishers around to the standards of a Free Company buying a real-life billboard then catching these fish will certainly do that work for you. The table below will let you know of the fish, how to catch them, and where to actually find those underwater creatures.

Fish Name Where and How to Catch the Fish Mentioned Shonisaurus You will be taking a visit to Coerthas Central Highlands or inside of Coerthas in general if you want to get a chance to catch this extremely rare fish. The best ‘bait’ to have with you is by using ‘Mooch’ with a HQ Cloud Cutter and you will also be able to find the Shonisaurus in clear skies and blizzard conditions. Meteor Survivor Traveling to Lower La Noscea at The Salt Strand will give you a chance of getting this fish. You’ll need to be there specifically during 3am-5am in-game time. Weather Conditions can be wind, fog, or clouds. Other than that, a Rats Tail bait can be utilized to acquire the fish. Kuno the Killer This fish is extremely time-consuming to catch thanks to the fact you’ll have to be of 399 gathering level or higher. The bait is the ‘Mooch’ ability again which you’ll want to be using for the catching of the fish. If you have a HQ Goldfish with you that’ll be ideal. Lakes are also going to be where you want to fish for Kuno within the game. Blood Red Bonytongue Mooching is going to be yet again the way of catching this fish. You’ll want to mooch for this fish with the HQ Silverfish. Mor Dhona, at about 8am with Clear Skies will be one of the key times and conditions to get the fish. However, you will also have to have a level of 375 gathering or above to catch this fish. Ninja Betta A 6pm-9am time within Mor Dhona at The Tangle will ensure you get a great chance of catching this fish. You will need a mooch chain of a ‘HQ Ala Mhigan Fighting Fish’ and then the ‘HQ Assassin Beta’. Conditions can be of a ‘Gloom’ weather.

As can be observed, there are many things you will need to ensure you have prepared for each fish so be sure to stock up on gill by using poetics if you need to buy bait. Time to get ready to go fishing!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now at this very moment on the platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.