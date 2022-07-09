FFXIV Gpose Guide: How to Take Great Screenshots in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV continues to be one of the leading MMORPGs on the market and with the recent absurd fan-made billboard sightings in the US, there is certainly a lot of attention on the game at the moment, even more so than usual. Whether you are venturing into the experience for the very first time, or have been a long-time player enjoying all of the content that the game has to offer. Then you will likely have stumbled across the G-pose feature at one point on your journey. This FFXIV G-pose guide will take you through the process of how to capture excellent photos from the game.

A Final Fantasy XIV Gpose Guide for All Your Needs

There are many ways to take excellent pictures within Final Fantasy XIV and the way that people go about taking them will vary from person to person with their likes and own style. Some prefer fancy borders, others prefer a minimalist approach. However, there are a few tips and tricks that can put you on your way to getting great G-pose pictures whenever you need them.

The first trick is by utilizing the ‘Manual Brightness Adjustment’ slider. This will ensure that you can get the correct lighting you need in a more natural fashion instead of the almost stage-like camera lighting option. However, you can also play around with the settings based on the area you are in for the camera lighting to have an equally great effect. Further, you may want to make use of some borders if that is your style. There is a nice music one there which would be ideal for bards wanting to take a G-pose picture while playing their instrument.

Along with this, there is also the fact that you can emote/pose before going into the group pose (G-pose) mode to have your character emote the way you want them to for the picture. You can then disable all of the motion with a setting that will be displayed to you in the top left of the screen. If you want your character to face the camera you can also do that. One of my favorite components of the G-pose mode is the ‘screen effect’ settings where you can select ‘Sakura’ from the bottom of the list and Sakura/pink petals will float softly from the sky allowing you to get that perfect picture after choosing the ideal location.

Have fun along the way with trying out new combinations for G-pose and you will be a master of it in no time!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on the platforms of PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.