How to Unlock Sil’dihn Subterrane Variant Dungeon in FFXIV

A new dungeon has been added for exploration in FFXIV. Variant dungeons offer a unique level that provides branching paths and replayable gameplay loops impacted by the player’s choice. With patch 6.25, developer Square Enix has added the first three planned dungeons for this experience. In this guide, we will go over how to unlock the Variant Dungeon, Sil’dihn Subterrane.

How to unlock Sil’dihn Variant Dungeon in FFXIV

Players must have officially completed the Endwalker Main Quest Scenario to unlock this dungeon. There is no other way for players to access Sil’dihn Subterrane, so ensure this is finished first and foremost. Once you have this taken care of, the following location you’ll need to go to is Old Sharlayan, where you will find docks where Osmon is located, at which you will then need to speak to him.

After Speaking to Osmon

Move on to Shallow Moor beside him and talk to Shallow as well. This will activate the questline “A key to the past,” which is the main starting point for the Variant Dungeon you are looking for.

Head to the city of Ul’dah and speak to the character waypoint marked on your map leading to the next point of the quest.

Keep following the story as you will eventually end up at the Sil’dihn Subterrane Variant Dungeon, allowing you to enter finally.

Feel free to enter the dungeon solo, but joining with some friends or strangers is recommended for the co-op experience. These dungeons will grant you a story-based narrative that is affected by the choices you make within the dungeons, allowing them to have plenty of different outcomes adding to the replayability factor.

There you have everything you need to know to access the new Variant Dungeon. This dungeon is so cool that you’ll want to use this Wow Emote to express your feeling of excitement!

FFXIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2022