How-to-Get-the-Wow-Emote-in-Ffxiv

Emotes are an excellent way for players to express themselves in FFXIV, but most need to be purchased or unlocked, which can be challenging for new players who don’t know where to head. The wow emote is one of the newest editions to the game and is potentially one of the most wholesome reactions, brightening even the biggest of brutes. So read on to find out how to unlock this emote for yourself.

How to Unlock the Wow Emote in FFXIV

The only method to unlock the wow emote is by collecting Sil’dihn Potsherds while exploring the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon, which is available to any player who has completed the Endwalker campaign. Potsherds are a reward for any player courageous enough to explore the entire dungeon and defeat the bosses at the end and can be redeemed through Trisassant in Old Sharlayan for various rewards. However, players must provide a total of nine Sil’dihn Potsherds in exchange for the wow emote, so the dungeon will have to be faced a few times before you’ll be entitled to unlocking the reward.

Additionally, players will need a character with a level 90 job to unlock the dungeon and the ‘A Key to the Past’ quest active. This quest can be collected from Old Sharlayan after speaking to Osmon. To make matters more accessible, the dungeon doesn’t need to be taken on alone, and you can face it with a group of friends, similar to the required dungeon to unlock the Ancient One minion except for the odds of receiving Sil’dihn Potsherds are much higher. There are three variant routes to take within the dungeon, so given how many times you will have to run through to collect the necessary items, it’s best to explore all three. Each area has a boss to defeat at the end, but given how popular the wow emote is, it’s worth the effort.

FFXIV is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.