All 35 Rules in The Password Game Explained

The Password Game is a free-to-play browser puzzle game that asks players to build a password that follows an ever-expanding set of criteria. While the rules are initially easy to follow, they become increasingly complex, cryptic, and downright sadistic as the game progresses. Here is a breakdown of all 35 rules in The Password Game and our recommendations for solving them.

Every Rule in the Password Game

To win The Password Game, you must create a password that adheres to all 35 rules the game throws at you. Not only are the answers to many of the rules extremely unorthodox, but many of them directly require solutions that contradict those of preceding rules, which can force you to drastically alter your password in a way that follows multiple rules simultaneously. Below you will find an explanation of every rule in The Password Game and the strategies we used to create the ultimate password.

Rule 1: Your Password must be at least five characters

Most of The Password Game’s early rules are something you would run into while making a new password, and the first is no exception. To progress, type a five-character-long password into the input box. While you can make it longer, I recommend keeping it short because a shorter password will be much easier to work with than a long one.

Rule 2: Your password must include a number

This is another easy one. All you have to do is add a single number to your password if you haven’t already. I recommend using eight since it will make following Rule 5 much more manageable.

Rule 3: Your password must contain an uppercase number

Another easy one. If you haven’t already typed an uppercase letter into your password, do so now. I would avoid adding any vowels if I were you, though, because following another rule will be easier if you don’t have more than one vowel.

Rule 4: Your password must include a special character

This is The Password Game’s last remotely standard rule, so enjoy it while it’s here. Add one of the many special characters on your keyboard to follow it. Here is a list of all the ones that count;

!

@

#

$

%

^

&

*

(

)

–

_

=

+

{

}

[

]

””

“”””

;

:

?

/

>

<

,

Rule 5: The digits in your password must add up to 25

Rule 5 is where The Password Game starts to get tricky. The numbers in your password have to add up to twenty-five before you can progress. I used 889 during my run because it is the shortest equation that adds up to twenty-five. Please don’t get used to it, though, as later rules require adding more numbers to your password.

Rule 6: Your password must include a month of the year

This rule is self-explanatory, but you should be careful before you choose what month to put in your password. I recommend May since it’s the month with the fewest letters in its name and will keep your password from getting too long. It should also contain one of the few vowels in your password.

Rule 7: Your password must include a Roman numeral

Roman numerals have not been the dominant number system since the Middle Ages, but they aren’t hard to figure out if you do a little resource (or have watched the Star Wars films). I recommend typing the Roman numeral for 1, I, into your password since it’s the only Roman numeral to be only one letter.

Rule 8: Your password must include one of our sponsors

Rule 8 is where The Password Game starts incorporating images into its rules. Once you’ve reached it, a photo will appear showing one of three “sponsors,” Pepsi, Starbucks, and Shell. You can progress by typing the name of one of these companies into your password. I would recommend Pepsi since it’s the easiest to remember

Rule 9: The roman numerals in your password must multiply to 35

Rule 9 asks you to create another math problem that ends in a specific solution, with the additional caveat of working with Roman numerals. The easiest way to solve this rule is to type the Roman numeral for 35, XXXV. Remember to put the I before the XXXV and capitalize all your digits. Otherwise, they won’t count.

Rule 10: Your password must include this CAPTCHA

After you’ve reached Rule 10, an image will appear containing a random sequence of numbers and letters. This is called a CAPTCHA, and you’ve probably run into one while making a new password or after failing to log onto a website a few times. Type the CAPTCHA into your password, and you can move on.

Rule 11: Your password must include today’s Worlde answer

Wordle is a word-based puzzle game that gives you a few tries to guess the randomized word of the day, giving you a hint with every incorrect answer. To follow Rule 11, you must type the solution to today’s Wordle Riddle into your password. Wordle puzzles usually aren’t to solve, and you can generally look up the answer to any given day’s riddle by checking the Internet.

Rule 12: Your password must include a two-letter symbol from the periodic table

The Periodic Table is a list containing the chemical symbol of every element known to man, and you have to type one of these two-letter symbols into your password to solve Rule 12. Any chemical symbol from the Periodic Table will do, but I recommend picking a memorable one like Au, the symbol for gold.

Rule 13: Your password must include the current face of the moon as an emoji

As its description implies, Rule 13 is the first of several rules in The Password Game that requires you to type emojis into your password. We have a great article on how to beat Rule 13, so check it out if you want to know how to move on.

Rule 14: Your password must include the name of this country

Rule 14 is another rule that requires you to incorporate information from a photo into your password. You will be shown a photo taken in a random country, and it’s up to you to determine where it’s from. Once you know where the photo was taken, add the country’s name to your password.

Rule 15: Your password must include a leap year

To follow Rule 15, add a leap year to your password. Leap years have an additional date, February 29th, which occurs four years or so. The nearest leap year is 2024, so feel free to plug it into your password.

Rule 16: Your password must include the best move from algebraic chess notation

Rule 16 is widely regarded as the most brutal rule in The Password Game, and it’s entirely because very few people know what algebraic chess notation is, let alone how to play it. That includes me. Fortunately, we have a great article showing you how to calculate the best algebraic chess notation move for your password, so check it out!

Rule 17: 🥚This is my chicken Paul. He hasn’t hatched yet. Please put him in your password and keep him safe.

Rule 17 is another rule that requires you to add an emoji to your password. To follow it, do as the textbox asks and put Paul into your password by either copy-and-pasting the emoji or putting on in yourself. You’ll want to put Paul at the start of your password for reasons that will become apparent very soon.

Rule 18: The elements in your password must have atomic numbers that add up to 200

Rule 18 requires more thought than many other rules since it accounts for all of the letters that could correspond with atomic numbers in its solution. Thankfully, there is an easy way to figure out how to make the value of your atomic numbers equal to 200. Atomicnumber.net has a complete list of the elements and their atomic numbers, so feel free to consult it and get the numbers you need to move on.

Rule 19: All the vowels in your password must be bolded

This rule is self-explanatory. Just bold the vowels in your password, and you’re all set. The vowels are a, e, i, o, and u.

Rule 20: Oh no! Your password is on fire🔥. Quick, put it out!

When you reach Rule 20, a bunch of fire emojis will appear in your password and slowly spread out. We already have a guide on how to put out the fire emojis and protect Paul, so pop in and learn how to keep your password from going up in flames. If Paul is fried, you must start The Password Game over from the beginning.

Rule 21: Your password is not strong enough 🏋️

Rule 21 is another rule that asks you to stick an emoji in your password. Just copy and paste the strongman emoji in the text box into your password to give it the strength to pass this test.

Rule 22: Your password must contain one of the following affirmations: I am loved|I am worthy|I am enough

Rule 22 is a moment of calm within the storm and a chance for The Password Game’s developer Neal Agarwal to prove that he’s not a complete monster. If the stress of crafting the ultimate password has gotten you down, feel free to take a moment to calm down and recenter yourself. Once you’re ready to move on, type one of the affirmations into your password.

Rule 23: Paul has hatched🐔! Please don’t forget to feed him. He eats three 🪱 a minute.

Rule 23 asks you to care for Paul like he is your pet. To feed him, type three worm emojis into your password. Paul will eat them for over a minute, and you must keep providing for him until the end of the game. If you don’t feed him (or try to cheat by giving him more than three worms), he will die, and you’ll have to start the game again from the start.

Rule 24: Your password must include the URL of a YouTube video of this exact length

Rule 24 will bring up a random number and challenge you to scour the archives of Youtube to find a video whose length matches the number. The number is random, so you’ll have to search and hope you get lucky.

Rule 25: A sacrifice must be made. Pick two letters that you will no longer be able to use

Rule 25 is many things, but a liar is not one of them. You cannot use the two letters in your password again once you “sacrifice” them. Choose wisely.

Rule 26: Your password must contain twice as many italic characters as bold

I hope you were keeping track of how many vowels you bolded. You can move on once you’ve italicized double the letters you bolded.

Rule 27: At least 30% of your password must be in the Wingdings font

Wingdings is one of the oldest font languages in commuting, and you’ll need to convert a good chunk of your password to it to clear Rule 27. You must copy and paste whatever constitutes 30% of your password into a Wingdings font translator, then put it back in.

Rule 28: Your password must include this color in hex

Once you’ve made it to Rule 28, you’ll be presented with a color that you’ll have to translate into a corresponding hexadecimal color. To do this, memorize your color and figure out its hexadecimal number using a program like Paint. Once you’ve got that, translate it into Color Picker, giving you a corresponding hex color to add to your password.

Rule 29: All Roman numerals must be in Times New Roman

To clear Rule 29, use the font change button in the text box to change all Roman numerals to the Times New Roman font.

Rule: 30 The font size of every digit must be equal to its square

To find the square of every number in your password, multiply it by itself. From there, use the font manager to change the number’s font size to that of its square.

Rule 31: Every instance of the same letter must have a different font size

Use the font generator to give every password in your password a unique font size. There’s no easy way out on this one; you’ve got to do it letter by letter.

Rule 32: Your password must include the length of your password

This one is a lot easier than it sounds. The size of your password is next to the textbox, so copy and paste it into your password while adjusting for the change it will make to the number.

Rule 33: The length of your password must be a prime number

Prime numbers are any number whose only multipliers are itself and 1, and the chance of a number being a prime gets higher the bigger it is. If your password is not already the length of a prime number, it shouldn’t be hard to find a list online.

Rule 34: This rule is skipped!

Seld-explanatory.

Rule 35: Your password must include the current time

Last rule! Copy and paste the current time into your password, and do whatever work you need to ensure all 35 rules are covered.

How to Finish the Password Game

Once you’ve made a password that follows all 35 rules, you will be asked to confirm if this is your password. Copy the entirety of your password before you click yes. Once you’ve confirmed your password, you will have 120 seconds to retype it. If you fail, you will have to start over from scratch. If you succeed, then congratulations! You’ve won The Password Game!

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023