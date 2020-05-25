Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – All 51 Games List

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is making its way to Nintendo Switch soon, and it’s bringing dozens of classic games to Nintendo’s handheld system that can be played in various ways. Because there’s a long list of games included, Clubhouse Games has things to play by yourself, things to play online, and things to play with friends locally. Clubhouse Games even uses the Nintendo Switch system in handheld mode in interesting ways. The Switch screen can become an air hockey table or a go board, allowing multiple people to play the same game while the Switch is not connected to a TV.
The game was announced in a Nintendo Direct Mini presentation only a few months ago, so footage of every game in the collection isn’t available yet. This is a list of all 51 games included in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics:
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Full Game List
- 6-Ball Puzzle
- Air Hockey
- Backgammon
- Battle Tanks
- Billiards
- Blackjack
- Bowling
- Carrom
- Checkers
- Chess
- Chinese Checkers
- Darts
- Dominoes
- Dots and Boxes
- Fishing
- Four-in-a-row
- Golf
- Gomoku
- Hanafuda
- Hare and Hounds
- Hex
- Hit and Blow
- Klondike Solitaire
- Last Card
- Ludo
- Mahjong Solitaire
- Mancala
- Matching
- Mini Shogi
- Nine Men’s Morris
- Pig’s Tail
- President
- Renegade
- Riichi Mahjong
- Sevens
- Shogi
- Shooting Gallery
- Sliding Puzzle
- Slot Cars
- Speed
- Spider Solitaire
- Takoyaki
- Team Tanks
- Texas Hold’em
- Toy Baseball
- Toy Boxing
- Toy Curling
- Toy Soccer
- Toy Tennis
- War
- Yacht Dice
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is set to release on June 5 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. There are a lot of games in the package that you wouldn’t expect, not just card games and board games, and there’s sure to be at least a few games that everyone will love.
- This article was updated on:May 25th, 2020