Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – All 51 Games List

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is making its way to Nintendo Switch soon, and it’s bringing dozens of classic games to Nintendo’s handheld system that can be played in various ways. Because there’s a long list of games included, Clubhouse Games has things to play by yourself, things to play online, and things to play with friends locally. Clubhouse Games even uses the Nintendo Switch system in handheld mode in interesting ways. The Switch screen can become an air hockey table or a go board, allowing multiple people to play the same game while the Switch is not connected to a TV.

The game was announced in a Nintendo Direct Mini presentation only a few months ago, so footage of every game in the collection isn’t available yet. This is a list of all 51 games included in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics:

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Full Game List

6-Ball Puzzle

Air Hockey

Backgammon

Battle Tanks

Billiards

Blackjack

Bowling

Carrom

Checkers

Chess

Chinese Checkers

Darts

Dominoes

Dots and Boxes

Fishing

Four-in-a-row

Golf

Gomoku

Hanafuda

Hare and Hounds

Hex

Hit and Blow

Klondike Solitaire

Last Card

Ludo

Mahjong Solitaire

Mancala

Matching

Mini Shogi

Nine Men’s Morris

Pig’s Tail

President

Renegade

Riichi Mahjong

Sevens

Shogi

Shooting Gallery

Sliding Puzzle

Slot Cars

Speed

Spider Solitaire

Takoyaki

Team Tanks

Texas Hold’em

Toy Baseball

Toy Boxing

Toy Curling

Toy Soccer

Toy Tennis

War

Yacht Dice

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is set to release on June 5 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. There are a lot of games in the package that you wouldn’t expect, not just card games and board games, and there’s sure to be at least a few games that everyone will love.

- This article was updated on:May 25th, 2020