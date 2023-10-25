All 7 Dribbles the Clown Body Part Locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This unusual quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 tasks you with finding all seven parts of Dribbles the Clown’s body. Rest assured, the effort is worth it.

In Act 3, after finding out that the Dribbles in the Circus of the Last Days was actually a doppelganger, you can start a quest called Find Dribbles the Clown. Your objective is quite straightforward. You must find all body parts of Dribbles. The problem is that Dribbles is all over the city, and not in a good way.

Where to Find All Body Parts of Dribbles the Clown

Hand: Circus, near Popper the kobold (X:-91; Y:-53s)

Circus, near Popper the kobold (X:-91; Y:-53s) Torso: Cave under the Open Hand Temple (X: -66; Y: 5)m

Cave under the Open Hand Temple (X: -66; Y: 5)m Pelvis: House with a blue door in Baldur’s Gate’s Lower City. (X: 121; Y: -4)

House with a blue door in Baldur’s Gate’s Lower City. (X: 121; Y: -4) Arm: Peartree’s Home near Sorcerous Sundries (X: 39; Y: -98)m

Peartree’s Home near Sorcerous Sundries (X: 39; Y: -98)m Leg: Groundskeeper’s Basement accessed via Lavernica’s House (X: -78; Y: -69)

Groundskeeper’s Basement accessed via Lavernica’s House (X: -78; Y: -69) Foot: Rainforest’s Home between Lower City Central Wall and Flymm Cargo (X: -95; Y: -106)

Rainforest’s Home between Lower City Central Wall and Flymm Cargo (X: -95; Y: -106) Head: Undercity Ruins, north of the Temple of Bhaal waypoint (X: -59; Y: -1043)

Dribbles’ hand can be found in the Circus of the Last Days, right next to a kobold called Popper. You should be able to easily spot an item called Clown’s Severed Hand on a plate nearby. You must either convince him to give you the hand or steal it.

Dribbles’ torso is located in a cave beneath the Open Hand Temple, which is situated near the Circus of The Last Days. Once you enter the temple, you will have to deal with doppelganger assassins. The item Clown Dribble’s Severed Torso should be close to them, on a dead body. You will probably end up in this area if you’re following a quest called Open Hand Temple Murders.

Dribbles’ pelvis is in Baldur’s Gate’s Lower City, in a house that has a blue door. In order to get there, teleport to the Basilisk Gate waypoint and go north through the narrow alley near the Elfsong Tavern. Look for the blue door. You should find it after a narrow alleyway. Lockpicking this door should get you inside. Once that’s out of the way, check the dead body inside to find the Clown’s Severed Pelvis.

Dribble’s arm is located in Peartree’s Home, a house with a barricaded door near Sorcerous Sundries. Break the wood sealing the door to get in and check the bookshelf to find a Peartree’s Hatch Key. The house Once you get there, move the chest in the room to reveal a hatch that will take you to Peartree’s Basement, where you will find a huge cadaver. Examine it to find the Clown’s Severed Arm.

Dribble’s leg can be found in the Groundskeeper’s Basement, accessible through Lavernica’s House. Go to the Lower City Central Wall, walk up the small staircase to its right, and head west through the stone tunnel. Then, turn left to see a house with a locked oak door. You will find a room filled with a hatch, a dead spider, and a dead person. Lockpick the hatch to discover the Groundskeeper’s Basement, where a ritual seems to have been performed. There, you will find a corpse with the Clown’s Severed Leg.

Dribble’s foot is located in Rainforest’s Home. It’s right between the Lower City Central Wall waypoint and Flymm Cargo, where you go to rescue Gondian hostages. It’s a house with double doors directly to the north of The Counting House. Lockpick or break the double doors to get in. Look for a hatch and get in. You will find Winslow Reginol’s dead body in the basement. Check it to find the Clown’s Severed Foot.

Dribble’s Head is in the Undercity Ruins, to the north of the Temple of Bhaal waypoint. From the waypoint, head north until you find a stone idle depicting a skull with horns. It will be surrounded by dead bodies. One of them will have the item you’re looking for: Clown’s Severed Head.

Once you’ve gathered all of Dribble’s body parts, make your way back to the Circle of the Last Days with all the clown parts in your inventory. Talk to Lucretious to end the quest and get your reward, the Spellmight Gloves.

The Spellmight Gloves are a very rare magical item that proves particularly effective when wielded by a wizard or other spellcasting classes. The Spellmight Gloves have an ability called Spellmight: when casting a spell that requires an Attack Roll, you can take a -5 penalty to the roll to deal an additional 1d8 damage.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2023