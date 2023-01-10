All-accessibility-options-for-Forspoken

Forspoken has a lot of settings to work through and there is even a fully dedicated accessibility options sub-section. This means that you will be able to customize a lot of the game to your own liking and it could even result in you being able to play through the game more easily if there is something that personally really helps you to get the most enjoyment out of the experience. While you’re listening to all of the characters and their voice actors in cutscenes, you can rest assured you’re ready for the gameplay that awaits. This article will take you through all of the accessibility options for Forspoken and will be updated if new options are added.

Every Forspoken Accessibility Options

There are quite a large number of accessibility options for Forspoken which is great to see and they are split into various categories of accessibility based on the game’s features. Unfortunately, there aren’t immensely tailored options for accessibility unless more is to be added in the future but there has been a great attempt to have a lot of accessibility featured. All of the options are as follows.

Battle Settings

Magic Parkour Sprinting – Can be switched to a toggle instead of a hold

– Can be switched to a toggle instead of a hold Spell-Switching Menu Display – Can be switched between a toggle and hold

– Can be switched between a toggle and hold Leap/Soar Controls – Can switch this to automatically start parkour when going up to a wall

– Can switch this to automatically start parkour when going up to a wall Sprint Button – Can be switched to another shown button shown in the text

World Settings

Automatic Item Gathering

Automatic Lock Picking

Item Visibility – Can increase (enhance) the visibility of items or turn item visibility off instead

– Can increase (enhance) the visibility of items or turn item visibility off instead Map Icon Size – Can be switched to have large map icons

– Can be switched to have large map icons Highlight Nearby Characters

Menu Settings

HUD Size

HUD Position

Spellcraft Challenge Display

Battle Ranking Info Display

Attack Hint Display

Subtitles Settings

Subtitles – On or off instead

– On or off instead Subtitle size

Subtitle Background – Can be switched to off, semi-transparent, or Opaque

– Can be switched to off, semi-transparent, or Opaque Speaker Name Display

Units of Measurement – Metric or Imperial

Cuff Settings

Cuff Compass – On or Off (Shows you the way to the main destination you are traveling to)

– On or Off (Shows you the way to the main destination you are traveling to) Cuff Compass Visibility – Off or On

– Off or On Cuff Chat Frequency – How often Frey and the Cuff chats

Extra Accessibility Settings (In Gameplay Balance or Controls)

Aim Assist

Spell-Switching Slowdown

Stamina Recovery Speed

Automatically Use Healing Items

Automatic Support Spell-Switching

Auto-Evasion

Camera Shake

Rotation Speed (For the camera)

Along with the main accessibility settings and some of the extras mentioned, you can activate particular types of color blindness modes by going to the Display Settings and then ‘Color Filter Options’ which is a bit hidden away if you thought it might have been in the accessibility section. More and more games seem to start getting to the standard of being the most accessible games for players and it is great to observe.

Forspoken will be released on January 23 for both PlayStation 5 and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023